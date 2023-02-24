Mahama, Boni Yayi, Others Arrive Abuja for WAEF Election Mission

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama, and former Beninese President Boni Yayi, have arrived Abuja ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

They are representatives for the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) election mediation mission.

Other members that have arrived in the capital city include former Burkinabe Prime Minister and President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Kadre Ouedraogo; former Deputy Chair of the African Union, Dr. Erastus Mwencha; Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, board member, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, among others.

A statement from the foundation stated that other members of the Mission who are in the country to lend their support, as former leaders of the sub-region, to the democracy consolidation efforts would on Saturday visit polling stations in Abuja, to observe election day procedures and results collation processes.

The mission also includes representatives from Open Society-Africa, including Muthoni Wanyeki, George Kegoro, Director for Policy and Engagement, and Hawa Ba, Division Director for Participation & Expression.

The Executive Director of Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and Head of the WAEF Secretariat, noted that members of the mission, “will chiefly be on hand to engage key stakeholders including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), international organisations, security authorities, candidates and other key stakeholders, towards ensuring free and fair processes as well as peaceful outcomes.”

She further stated that as a non-partisan platform for past Heads of State and Government, former Presidents of the ECOWAS Commission, and other prominent statesmen in West Africa, “the role of WAEF Mission is to provide advisory, mediation, and conflict resolution support services to the political leaders of the sub-region.”

Members of the Mission will remain in the country until the election procedures are peacefully concluded.

The Mission’s engagements in the country would be guided by the experience and wisdom of its members who, as former Presidents and leaders in the sub-region, had managed elections and overseen successful conflict resolution and peace processes.