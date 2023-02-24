CBN Urged to  Provide Cash to  Parties for Election Logistics

Wale Igbintade



A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo, SAN has asked the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele ,to make needed new naira notes available to political parties for the forthcoming polls, just as he did for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyetubo, in a statement titled ‘Political Parties Need Cash Too’, wondered why CBN accepted that INEC needed for cash for its election logistics, and shut its eyes to the needs of the political parties for their own election logistics.

He stated that political parties required to post agents to each of the polling centres across the country, adding that some political parties post more than one agent to a centre, and would need cash for their logistics.

The CBN had on Tuesday assured INEC of needed naira notes as required for the 2023 election.

The CBN governor gave the assurance in Abuja when he hosted the delegation from INEC led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

However. the senior lawyer his statement said: “The news that the CBN has made cash available to the INEC for its election logistics is gratifying. The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, was reported to have said during a visit to the CBN governor, that they needed cash rather than bank transfers to sort out many of their activities during the elections.

“It is commendable that the CBN governor appreciated the need for INEC to have access to cash for the purpose of the election. It is a demonstration of a sense of political reality. However, this is how far the commendation can go. If the CBN accepts that INEC needs cash for its election logistics, why would it shut its eyes to the needs of the political Parties for cash for their own election logistics? After all, the INEC is not organising the elections for itself. No.

“The elections being organised by INEC are to be contested by the political parties. For example, there are over 176,000 polling units, over 8,000 Ward Collation Centres, 774 Local Government Collation Centres, and 36 State Collation Centres in the country. The political parties are required to post agents to each of these centres across the country. Some parties post more than one agent to a centre. Do they not need cash for their logistics?

“The CBN would appear to be playing the game of a political ostrich engaging in political pettifogging by making cash available to INEC for election logistics while denying the Political Parties access to cash for their own election logistics. Are we not cutting our nose to spite our face?

“It is hoped that the CBN will realize its mistake on this matter, make amends and not allow this type of egregious policy to occur for future elections.”