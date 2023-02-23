NSCDC Issues Licences to New Private Security Companies

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has licensed 15 new private guard companies (PGC) to join the existing ones in the fight against insecurity in the country.

They were given licences after thorough screening and fulfilment of required standards for operation, according to the Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Audi.

He charged the newly licensed PGC to take advantage of the timing of their licences, which coincides with the country’s 2023 general elections to hit the ground running in terms of security provisions.

He said that the operational licences were coming at a very crucial period in our nation’s history where PGC services were most needed and urged them to work assiduously with the Corps and other security agencies in ensuring safety of lives and properties in the coming elections and beyond.

The CG advised the new operators to leverage on their closeness with the grassroots and local communities to obtain vital local intelligence that would help government’s security agencies to checkmate acts of criminalities before, during and after the elections.

He stressed the importance of having a strong understanding of security in the local context and encouraged the private guard companies to work closely with community members to emplace effective security measures in the society.

Audi emphasised the importance of synergy and collaboration among security agencies, including private security companies, noting that, no single agency possesses the exclusive strategy to tackle security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, political/electoral violence and so on.

He urged them to play their parts in ensuring safety and security during this decisive period, reiterating that, as the sole regulator of the private guard industry, they must consider themselves as strategic partners with the Corps in improving internal security of the nation.

The CG, however, cautioned the new entrants on the use of firearms, sirens, bouncers, and other equipment prohibited by the PGC Act, advising them to seek assistance from the Corps whenever they are faced with challenging situations.

He stressed the importance of intelligence gathering and prompt security reports to the Corps, advising them not to focus on profiteering alone but to make improved contributions to the national security architecture of the country.

He directed them to adhere strictly with the national policy on payment of minimum wage or 60 to 40 per cent on a contract basis to ensure the loyalty of guards.

The National President of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Mr. Chris Adigwu, who was at the presentation ceremony welcomed the recipients to the association and educated them to balance security needs with their business interests.

The recipients appreciated the Corps for licensing and educating them on how to excel in the industry, while pledging to collaborate with the Corps to provide security and foster national development.