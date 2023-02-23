Do Not Vote for Atiku/Okowa, Ex-Agitators Warn Niger Delta Electorate

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Ahead of this Saturday’s presidential election, a group of ex-agitators known as Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), has warned Nigerians to avoid casting their votes for the presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group in a statement signed and issued yesterday by its Spokesman, Commander Amabiri Andabiri, said that it opposed power returning to the north after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Not only that, the NDLM said that the former vice president and presidential candidate of the PDP also worked against the return of former President Goodluck Jonathan to have a second term in office.

The ex-agitators lamented that their opposition to Atiku’s becoming the president of Nigeria was because of his antecedents when he was the vice president to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, whom he allegedly betrayed throughout his tenure.

“For those who have forgotten whom Atiku is, we which to remind Nigerians that Atiku does not mean well for us. Those accusing Tinubu of bringing Jonathan down are ignorant. Therefore, we want to state categorically that it was Atiku that brought former President Goodluck Jonathan down. You can imagine that Atiku does not have any business in Nigeria, all his businesses are in overseas; so what economic impact has he attracted to Nigeria?” they asked.

The group further noted that Atiku worsened the matter by appointing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, noting that the Delta State governor did not only betrayed the south but also the Ijaws who worked for his emergence eight years ago.

The NDLM, therefore, urged the people of the Niger Delta to cast their votes for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Bola Tinubu during Saturday’s election.

“We hereby strongly direct all Niger Deltans, all valid voters to pull their weight behind Tinubu come Saturday’s presidential election, and we vow to ensure that after the emergence of Tinubu, we will also make sure he fulfills all electioneering promises and agitations of Niger Delta region in a short period.

“Tinubu is a trust worthy person and God has blessed him with everything including long life; so he just wanted to come and improve the country for the best. That is why Tinubu is coming. This is not about party but about individual,” it added.