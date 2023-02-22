IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation Gets ISO Certifications



Nume Ekeghe



IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC) has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, an internationally recognized standard certification.



This certification ensures their services meet the needs of consumers through an effective quality management system in the delivery of downstream and gas commercialization businesses and operations, for procurement, storage, transportation, retail and distribution of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Lubricants (High Quality and Affordable Engines Oils) and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).



To become certified, IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation (IOGC) underwent a thorough organisation-wide audit. This audit involved the creation of a quality management system, a review of the management system documentation, a pre-audit, an initial assessment, and the clearance of non-conformances. ISO is one of the most rigorous and well-regarded standards in the world. Finsbury Heinz Limited, a leading QHSE and Sustainability firm set up the integrated management system for IOGC with certification provided by Bluestar Management Systems Limited, a globally recognized ISO body operating in over 132 countries.



At the presentation of the certificates recently, the Managing Director IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation, Mrs. Doyin Akinyanju in a statement said: “These certifications prove our dedication to delivering high-quality products, dependable service, and ethical business practices while minimizing negative environmental effect and upholding our duty of care to our clients and stakeholders.”