A Closer Look At Dj ASAP EPK Career

Abijo Victor Ayobami is a professional Nigerian Disc Jockey, Musical Artist and Producer known as Dj ASAP (The Spontaneous One).

He started having his way with music from church as a chorister. He began his journey as a professional Dj in 2018 which was inspired by his ability to create new sounds by blending different songs and rhythms together.

However during this time , he gained recognition as a promoter by pushing upcoming artists in Nigeria, Dubai and diaspora at large.

He launched himself into the musical scene with the start of his record label Asap Music which featured Lil kesh on his debut titled “Gbe mi de be”.

The record gained loads of streams and got fans asking for more, he pushed further teasing yet to be released single with Berri Tiga , the Nigerian Machala sensation. The follow up single drops February 7 and to be followed by a mixtape and EP.

He has also worked with some notable names in Nigeria entertainment industry which includes Dj Kaywise , Lil Kesh , Poco Lee , Yhemo Lee , Producer X , Berri Tiga and more to come in future. He is also a Fashionista, a devoted follower of fashion so that made him have a side fashion project which we all need to look forward to.

You can follow him up on social Media platforms and also streaming platforms :

@discjockeyasap