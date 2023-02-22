9mobile, Ahmadu Bello University Renew Partnership





Uchechukwu Nnaike

A Nigerian telecommunications company, 9mobile has announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. This was announced during a recent visit of 9mobile’s leadership team to the institution.

The partnership first established 10 years ago, has been revitalised to bring new and exciting opportunities to the institution and the learning community.

The renewed partnership will leverage the strengths of 9mobile’s technology to provide the institution with world-class virtual learning tools and products, internships for students of the master’s programme instituted in 2013, and Sabbatical opportunities for lecturers, among other initiatives.

The telco will also upgrade the existing Telecoms Engineering laboratory it previously installed to offer students and lecturers the highest level of support and improve the capacity of the department to deliver quality teaching.

Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, who led the team, said, “We are excited at rekindling our partnership with this great institution of learning. This partnership, which was established a decade ago, is part of our corporate social responsibility which is aimed at bridging the shortage of highly skilled local manpower in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry following identified knowledge gaps. We are eager to work with the leadership of ABU once again, and we believe this renewed partnership will bring exciting new opportunities for the institution.”

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Admin, Prof Ahmed Ibrahim, said, “We appreciate the collaboration and partnership with 9mobile over the years because it has strengthened the capacity of the Telecommunications Engineering department of the institution to manage the fast-changing technology age. The Telecommunication laboratory established by 9mobile in 2013 serves internal stakeholders and enables external institutions to carry out industry research. We believe this renewed partnership will create more opportunities for our students and 9mobile.”

9mobile launched the 9mobile Telecommunications Engineering Programme 9TEPP, in partnership with Plymouth University, UK; Etisalat Academy, UAE; Huawei; and National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP).



