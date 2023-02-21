Police Arrest Ex-CMD for Killing,  Organs Harvesting  in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a former Chief Medical Director (CMD), Kaiama General Hospital in Kwara State, Dr. Abbass Adio Adeyemi, for allegedly killing and harvesting the organs of four persons in the state.

Speaking in Ilorin on Monday while parading the suspect, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Paul Odama, however, said that the suspect would soon be arraigned in court after conducting full investigations into his alleged dastardly act.

Odama said: “On 3/7/2022, at about 23.50 hours, one Muktar Opeyemi (m) reported at F Division, Ilorin, that on /25/6/2022, he noticed that one of his co-tenants by name Olanipekun Ifeoluwa Ibukun (f), of the same address, and her vehicle, a Toyota Camry, were last seen within the compound on 24/6/2022, which was unusual.

“While the investigation was ongoing on the missing lady, a case of culpable homicide was reported at Alapa Police Station to the effect that a lifeless body of a young, unknown lady was found in the bush beside the road with a violent mark of injury on her head and blood on her face.”

He said that “investigation, however, revealed that the missing Olanipekun Ifeoluwa Ibukun which was reported missing at F Division was the same young lady killed and thrown into the bush at Alapa.”

Odama added that “investi-gation into the case revealed that one Dr. Abass Adio Adeyemi was last seen with the deceased Ifeoluwa.

“The circumstances surrounding the missing Ifeoluwa at Tanke and her being found dead at Alapa necessitated heightened suspicion that Adeyemi knew something about the missing lady.

“While the command was searching for the Adeyemi, news filtered in that Edo State Police Command had arrested Dr. Abbas Adio Adeyemi in connection with another case of killing.”

He noted that “the command in an effort to get to the root of the serial murder case in Kwara State succeeded in getting him released to the command to help in the investigation.

“He (Dr. Adeyemi) confessed to have killed Ifeoluwa by hitting her with an object on the head and dumped the body at a bush in Alapa. He also confessed to have earlier sedated and causing the kidnap and killing of one Abubakar Malam Abubakar ‘M’ and the killing of one Nafisat Halidu ‘f’ a casual worker at General Hospital both in Kaiama and concealed her body in a trash-can, filled the trash-can with cement and kept inside a locked store in the General Hospital Kaiama with the key in his procession.

“He (Dr. Adeyemi) also confessed to the killing of one unknown lady buried inside the same general hospital store.

“Both bodies were exhumed, recovered and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

“He confessed further to having been lured into organ harvesting by a yet-to-be-identified syndicate.

“A discreet investigation is still in progress to unravel other killings perpetrated by the suspect and his syndicate, Dr. Adio Abbas Adeyemi.

He pointed out that “some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects are Toyota Camry Le Reg. No. WSN 494 AA, one black and one pink female handbag, one Infinix phone, one Techno phone, female Wig, a vail and one female pant and industrial waste bin.”

He, therefore, said that, Dr. Adeyemi would soon be charged in court after full investigations into his dastardly act.