Olam Agri Launches Baking Academy for Women

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Olam Agri, Nigeria, has launched a baking academy that would train and deepen women’s participation in the country’s economy.

The academy, which is located in Kano State, is built on the pillars of the Seeds for the Future Foundation’s Crown Flour Angels (CFA) initiative.

The CFA is an economic empowerment initiative of Olam Agri’s wheat-milling business in Nigeria that is meant to equip women with baking skills and enhance their earnings while enabling them to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the national economy.

The baking academy would extend the impact of the economic empowerment initiative and deepen the agribusiness’ human capital development contributions to the federal government’s economic development agenda.

Speaking during the launch of the academy, the Country Head for Olam Agri in Nigeria, Mr. Ashish Pande, said: “Olam Agri in Nigeria is a strong player and contributor to the Nigerian economy. Through the pillars of our Seeds for the Future Foundation, we seek to continuously empower local women.

The Head of Marketing, Olam Agri Nigeria, Mrs. Bola Adeniji, explained that the launch of the CFA Baking Academy followed the successful facilitation of baking training for over 250 International Cake Exploration Société (ICES) women in Lagos by the business under the auspices of the same initiative.