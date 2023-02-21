FG Repositioning Petroleum Institute as Hub for Oil and Gas Training in Africa

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The federal government has embarked on repositioning the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Delta State, to become the hub of training in the oil and gas industry in Africa.

A Director in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Asmau Adaji, made the disclosure yesterday when she led members of the Committee on Repositioning of the Institute, set up by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to its campus in Effurun, near Warri in Delta State.

She said the committee was visiting the institute to physically assess the facilities on ground, and needs of the school, including funding, to enable it make recommendations to the government.

“We are here as a committee set up to look at the repositioning and restructuring of the Institute. The main purpose of the visit is to physically assess the Institute and see where they are now to enable us proffer solutions to their challenges,” she said.

Adaji, who addressed the management of the Institute, disclosed that the federal government was determined to reposition the Institute and place it as the leading and best hub of oil and gas training school, not only for Nigeria but Africa.

The Principal of PTI, Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula, while receiving the committee, commended the federal government’s effort in ensuring the Institute becomes the best in training for the oil and gas industry.

He said the management of the Institute had been making tremendous efforts to place the school on the part of growth within the available resources, noting that the federal government’s intervention will accelerate the efforts in that direction.