‘CKay the First Becomes Most Streamed Project by African Act on Spotify’Multi-platinum-selling artist, CKay’s second extended playlist CKay the First has become the highest streamed project by an African act in Spotify history.

A statement made available to THISDAY said the project which was released on 30 August 2019 has garnered over 661 million streams supparsing Burna Boy’s African Giant which was at 660.9 million streams on Spotify.

The statement said the project was self-produced by CKay, with additional production from Tempoe, Real Btee, and featured guest appearances from DJ Lambo, BOJ, Blaqbonez, and Barry Jhay.

The statement also noted that the award-winning Nigerian singer has continued to break records and has scored multiple global chart toppers. It is worthy of note that CKay was the first African to reach one billion streams on Spotify. He also shut down the CHAN Finals with over 40,000 fans singing hit single, ‘Love Nwantiti’, off the project.

The statement further explained that the song has been certified 3x Platinum in Canada after selling over 240,000 units, adding that it is certified Gold in Denmark after selling over 45,000 units.

According to the statement, “It is certified Platinum in Poland after selling over 50,000 units. It is certified Gold in Spain after selling over 20,000 units. Also, it is certified Platinum in the United States after selling over 1,000,000 units, Platinum in the United Kingdom after selling over 600,000 units, and Platinum in Italy after selling over 70,000 units.

“‘Love Nwantiti’ has also earned numerous certifications in many other territories around the world and set up CKay as the first African artist to reach 30 million monthly Spotify listeners, a record which was further consolidated by ‘Emiliana’, another global smash hit. This global success has culminated in the release of his debut album Sad Romance and the singer, producer and songwriter has received several awards and global brand endorsements.”