Rivers Utd Return to Winning Ways, Wallop ASEC Mimosa

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s representatives Rivers United came back strongly into contention in the CAF Confederation Cup after a comprehensive 3-0 win over visiting ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’ Ivoire.

The Nigerian side had lost their opening match away at Diables Noirs of Congo penultimate Sunday with the same margin and needed to win the second game to reignite their fading hope.

They did it in style at the Goodswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo with an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Malachi Ohawume netted the opening goal in the first minute to peg back the Ivorian team.

Ukeme Williams made it 2-0 for the Pride of Rivers before Denis Ndasi sealed the game with the third goal in the second half.

Rivers United will hope to continue the impressive performance when they face Motema Pembe of DR Congo in the their group match. Motema played a goalless outing with Diables Noirs.

In other CAF Confederation Cup matches played yesterday, Future FC drew 1-1 with Pyramids FC while FAR Rabat crushed ASKO Kara 5-1.

In Mali, AS Real Bamako drew 1-1 with US Monastir while Young Tigers defeated TP Mazembe 3-1.