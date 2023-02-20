  • Monday, 20th February, 2023

Flying Eagles in Disappointing U20 AFCON Start, Beaten by Senegal

Sport | 6 mins ago

Nigeria’s U20 Boys, the Flying Eagles lost 0-1 to the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal yesterday at Cairo International Stadium as the Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals got underway.

The seven-time champions were unfortunate not score a goal in the first 45 minutes despite dominating possession and creating goal scoring chances.  

The Senegalese capitalised on the only chance they created in 40th minute as Souleymane Faye scored the only goal after goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu parried the ball into his path.

Coach Ladan Bosso made substitutions in the second half with Halliru Sarki making way for Emmanuel Uchegbu while Jude Sunday came in for Ibrahim Mohammad, but the Flying Eagles could still not make headway.  

Forward Ahmed Abdullahi, who came in for Olamilekan Adams in the 76th minute was sent off in the 90th minute for a second bookable offence.  

Senegal missed two late chances to increase their tally through second half substitute Mame Libasse Ngom. The Guediawaye FC forward failed to hit the target twice when he beat the keeper to the ball only to fire over the goal.

The Flying Eagles will now play host nation Egypt on Wednesday at the same venue.

