Osinbajo: FG Committed to Investing in Wellbeing of Women, Children 

* Inaugurates mother-child hospital, skills acquisition centre in Ogun

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that improving the welfare of Nigerian citizens by investing in the health and wellbeing of women and children in particular remains paramount to the present administration.

This informed why, according to him, the federal government is collaborating with states and development partners so that for instance no young person should go through the needless frustration of joblessness.

The vice-president, according to a release issued on Sunday by his media aide, Laolu Akande, spoke weekend at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area, Ogun State, where he inaugurated two human capital development projects of the federal government namely the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital and the Skills Acquisition Centre.

Osinbajo said the federal government has ensured that “we provide, in collaboration with state governments, places for the development of human capital. These include technology hubs and skills acquisition centres”.

He said: “In the last few years, our government has also taken several steps to improve the quality of life of our citizens. We have increased access to education, promoted sustainable agriculture, and improved infrastructure. Our objective is to provide opportunities for young people to have well-paying jobs.”

He further stressed that the projects inaugurated showed the tremendous progress the federal government has made in achieving the SDGs and, in that process, promoting the health and welfare of the people.

“The hospital is a testament to our commitment to the healthcare of women and children, and to ensuring that we secure the future of Ogun State and Nigeria. The facility will not only provide primary healthcare to treat preventable diseases, but will also ensure that women have access to pre and postnatal care, which is absolutely vital to the wellbeing of our communities,” he said.

The vice-president also emphasized that the project delivery underscored government’s recognition of the importance of healthcare facilities.

He also expressed optimism that the hospital and Skills Acquisition Centre will serve as a model for other states to replicate, adding that their establishment will contribute positively to the health, wellbeing and livelihood of all in Remo, Ogun State and Nigeria in general.

Osinbajo noted that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government continues to make efforts towards attaining the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, adding that the projects were implemented by the SDGs office in the Presidency.

He then listed other ongoing projects under the SDGs in the local government area to include “the construction of 250- bed Mother and Child Hospital, Ikenne (already 97% completed) and the construction of a mega school, Ikenne Community High School, as well as a mini stadium at the Ikenne Community High School – nearing completion”.

“There is also the construction of 36 classrooms at the Mayflower School, Ikenne, and another Skill Acquisition Centre at the Isanbi High School at Ilisan, which is also completed.

Other projects that have been mostly concluded in the Ikenne Local Government Area include constructions of smart schools, and the construction of senior secondary and junior secondary classrooms in Mayflower.

Equally, there has been the construction of a block of classrooms, administrative office, toilets and borehole in Ikenne Community High School.

Ongoing is a tech hub, which will also have chalets for staff and visiting experts. There is also the 250-bed hospital to be inaugurated soon in Ikenne.

Other concluded projects are the modernization of the Ikenne Market and several installations of solar street lights in 10 different locations namely Ogunsanya Oduname Street, Ademolu Odeneye/O&A road, Olaolu Ebun-Adubifa Avenue, Opanubi street, Ajina Street, Ayodele Soyode/Bisi Onajole Street, Florence Oyetola Street/Idowu Salami street, IYC street, Alakenne and Aiyepe junction.

There have also been completed erosion control works and water supply schemes in Ikenne and Ilisan.

There is also the construction of a smart model school along old Sagamu road (for early years, primary & secondary school students with facilities for special students).

A 500 KVA transformer was also installed on Awolowo Avenue.

Osinbajo then thanked Governor Dapo Abiodun for creating the enabling environment and working actively with the SDG Office to ensure the actualization of the project.

He also commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for “her revolutionary, focused and result- oriented approach to delivery of government’s human capital developments projects”.

Also, preparatory to this week’s national elections and next month’s state elections, the vice-president, accompanied by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, visited members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne LGA of Ogun State.

Osinbajo interacted with leaders and members of the APC in Ward 1 of the Ikenne Local Government.

Party leaders in Ikenne who received the vice-president include APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Segun Awomuti; party leader, Hon Kayode Shodiyan; the Vice-Chairman of the Ikenne Local Government Council, Madam Bolanle Fakoya, and other party stalwarts including Hon. Rotimi Onajole.