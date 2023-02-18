We Must Place Nigeria on the Path of Recovery, Says Princess Mbakwe

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Princess Helen Mbakwe, has said that her ambition is to place Nigeria on the path of recovery if elected.

Mbakwe, a lawyer with Masters Degree in International Law,

said her mission in politics is to change the narrative of endemic bad governance.

“It is time we must get it right in order to create a new Nigeria for our children and the generation yet unborn. We must place Nigeria on the path of recovery.”

Concerned about the downturn of Nigerians socio-economic fortunes, Mbakwe said she had to quit her flourishing law business abroad to vie for the Senatorial seat of Anambra Central Senatorial District where she hopes to contribute her quota in making laws that would ensure the country rebirth for the good of youths and children especially.

According to her, so much can be achieved with a safe environment, provision of infrastructure, quality education, food security and training of youths and children.

Mbakwe, who described herself as a concerned mother, said her passion to reshape and engender an effective system informed her reason to present herself to serve her constituency.

The lawyer, who is a strong advocate of reductions in the cost of governance, said she is out to save the necessary resources needed to ensure a safer, secure and a progressive environment.

“The cost of governance in Nigeria is too high for a country owing over N44 trillion in debt. The best thing for a country with debt problem as Nigeria is to cut cost of governance, and reduce salaries and entitlements of political office holders, so that funds will be available for other infrastructural developments,” she said.

Mbakwe who interacted with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State

at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Center, NUJ Secretariat, Awka, explained that having traversed Europe, Asia and America it was time for her to come home and put her years of experiences to work in making laws that would bring about a Nigeria that is secure and prosperous; where “our children will be happy and proud to dream and flourish.”

She said, “Part of what we want to do in the Senate is to ensure that Nigeria cuts the cost of governance, by ensuring that what elected politicians take home as salaries and other entitlements are reduced drastically.

“With the country owing over N44 trillion in debt, there is no reason it should be extravagant in spending and consumption, without corresponding efforts to save for other infrastructural interventions.”

She also advocated for a single tenure in office for all political office holders pointing out that multiple tenures seekers for National Assembly members are covetous, and should not be encouraged.

According to her, a single tenure of four years is enough for politicians to achieve their goals, then hand over the baton to another person with fresh ideas.

She also promised that as a senator, she would ensure that the three arms of government – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, work as partners in progress to promote good governance as well as fix societal dysfunctions.

“I come out to contest because I believe that beyond 2023, there will be a new Nigeria and a new Anambra Central Senatorial District where things will work well for the best interest of all Nigerians in general and our Senatorial zone in particular. Nigeria needs special intervention. The country needs something new and beautiful.”

She is hopeful that “Come February 25, Anambra Central will take bold steps in electing a senator that will help salvage the zone and the country; and that is what I’m out to do. I have fresh ideas and new plans for us. While we make frantic efforts to elect the best president for Nigeria; senators like us will be at the national assembly supporting the president with good laws that will move the country forward.”

She said that she remains the best candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District because of her background in the law profession, and international contacts.

She summarised her five-point agenda in the acronym, SAFER, which include Security, Aspiration, Food (agriculture), Employment and Resolute representation.

She said she would not only pursue legislation that would bring her agenda to life; but would also attract necessary agencies, government bodies and organisations that will help bring them to fruition for the betterment of her senatorial zone in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Mbakwe is unfazed about her competitors, saying her experience, empathy and innovative ideas are what she is bringing to the table that would stand her out of the pack.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra State Council, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, encouraged electorates to go for their PVCs and ensure that they are part of making a new Nigeria possible.

Comrade Odogwu commended Princess Mbakwe for her civility in the conduct of her campaigns and wished her well in her ambition. He said that NUJ is an unbiased umpire in the electoral processes and would not hesitate to shout should anything go untoward, adding that a free and fair election is what everyone is praying for.