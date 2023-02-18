Every Day is Valentine for DJ Cuppy, Ryan Taylor

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy is having the best time of her life. Since her engagement to the British boxer Ryan Taylor last November, the billionaire heiress has roved social media with every little details of their escapade till date. It is no surprise that on the eve of Valentine’s Day Cuppy showed off the gift she received from her Ryan.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cuppy whose real name is Florence Otedola revealed a bouquet, a love card attached to it, some chats and foot fetishism. On the card, Ryan affirmed his love for Cuppy while noting that they will spend the rest of their lives together. The card reads: “To the love of my life and my soon to be wife, we will be together for the rest of our lives”.

Responding to him, Cuppy wrote: “Every day is Valentine’s day with this one Ryan Taylor”. Prior to the Val gift, Cuppy attributed her delight to her British boxer in a series of Instagram stories. The Gelato crooner stated that she last felt this well in a long time. Cuppy, who celebrated her 30th birthday last month, confessed that her life is just getting started.

She went on to say that there is nothing greater than falling in love with one’s best friend. “Nothing better than being in love with your best friend. I haven’t been this happy in a very long time. Not my life starting at 30.” In another post, Cuppy described him as the “most amazing man in the world”, saying to “him I love, I love you…” Days back, Cuppy was seen popping high in a club with Ryan. . .

Cuppy had recently shared intimate photos and videos of them together on her page to show off how happy she is, and her man dropped a comment in pidgin. She joked that she doesn’t need filters anymore as her happiness is her favorite makeup. “No Filter because happiness is my new fave makeup”. Taking to her comment section, Ryan Taylor jokingly quipped that God has buttered his bread. This implies that the boxer is grateful as God has answered his prayers.

“God don butter my bread ooo”. Reacting, Cuppy questioned if it’s the popular agege bread God has buttered. “Agege bread Abi”. Ryan’s comment about his ‘buttered bread’ sparked reactions with many social media users and Cuppy’s followers stating different shades of funny opinion. Snippets of Cuppy’s engagement to the British boxer first surfaced on the internet on November 20, 2022.