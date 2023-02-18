Ebubeagu Won’t Function in Ebonyi for Now, Says Umahi



Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Following the Federal High Court judgement which disbanded the Ebonyi State command of the South-east Security Network, codenamed Ebubeagu, the state Governor, David Umahi, has said that the security outfit would not function in Ebonyi State until a Stay of Execution is granted.

Umahi stated this yesterday during an enlarged State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He disclosed that the state has two new security outfits which will now operate in the state.

The governor however thanked the State House of Assembly for passing the two sets of vigilante groups for Ebonyi State which process started in 2021 namely Ebonyi State Neighborhood Watch and Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps.

“On the issue of Ebubeagu, I have directed that Ebubeagu will not function in the state until the Stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered, this is in obedience to the rule of law and respect for our judiciary which I have great respect for, whether the judgement is good for our people or bad, it is the judgement of the court, however, it must be noted that just about a month ago, another court of equal jurisdiction had passed a judgement restraining anybody from disbanding Ebubeagu.

“What it means is that I have two judgements on the same subject and I could choose the one to obey if I were not a lover of the judiciary, however, I have decided to obey the later judgement that says that Ebubeagu should not function, so for now, Ebubeagu should not function while we process the Stay of Execution and appeal entered at Enugu and Ebubeagu when granted will begin to function again.

“However, let me thank the House of Assembly for passing into law another two sets of vigilante outfits for Ebonyi State which process started in 2021 but they graciously passed it few days ago and that is Ebonyi State Neighborhood Watch.

“Let me say that we have had this Neighbourhood Watch even before now far back as 2015 and they did tremendously very well so the law is back and they are empowered to function. “

Another vigilante that has come into effect is the Ebonyi State Vigilante Corps and this will also function in the state and I am hereby inaugurating these new outfits officially today and by the laws of the state they are empowered to function, however, when Ebubeagu comes back to do their jobs and these two vigilante outfits, my directive is that they must not infringe on the rights of anybody.”

Umahi also called on all the Security Chiefs in the state to deal decisively with any member of the vigilante groups or any of the political parties or any of Ebonyi people that tries to infringe on the rights of the people or tries to defy the laws of Nigeria or that of the state or incite people so that there could be violence.