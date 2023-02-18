CIAN Inaugurates New Executives with Nwaukor as Chairman

The Certified Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria (CIAN), Lagos Chapter, has inaugurated its newly elected executives, to be led by Hillary Nwaukor, the Chief Auctioneer at i-Naira.com as the chairman.

The inauguration had in attendance the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, represented by Mr. Abiodun Okesanya from the sector unit of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives (MCIC).

During her speech, she acknowledged the outgoing executives for their commitment and charged the new executives to take the institute to a new height, adding that as a professional body, the new executives have a responsibility of working together to pilot the affairs of the institute. According to the Commissioner, the role of the auction industry in the economic growth and development of Lagos State is enormous. “The state can derive huge revenue to execute impactful projects from the auction business if the industry is well regulated. All hands must be on deck to reposition the sector for it to take its natural place even amid challenges, which can be surmounted through hard work and team spirit,” Akande said.

She advised the institute to enforce standards among its members based on its ethics and operational code, such as a template for reporting to clients for jobs done, and standards of remuneration for services rendered in line with the approved scale of fees.

She revealed that the relationship between the auction industry and the Lagos State government remained complementary, adding that the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives is willing and ready to collaborate and cooperate with the new executives to move the industry forward.

Nwaukor, in his response, thanked the Lagos state government for collaborating with the Institute thus far to entrench best practices within the auctioneering sector. He noted that the institute would continue to work closely with all regulatory bodies as well as the Lagos State government to ensure that auction practitioners in the state are compliant with the laws of the state.

The former chairman of the institute, Mr. Ade Onanuga, congratulated the new executives and urged them to toe the line of accountability and probity while avoiding the trappings of treating the affairs of the institute as a personal business.

Other members of the newly inaugurated executives and are: Adewunmi Odusola as Vice Chairman; Abayomi Apata as Secretary; Yusuf Kazeem as Assistant Secretary; Ibukun Oshikoya as Financial Secretary; Saka Jelili as Publicity Secretary, and Olufowobi Olawumi as Treasurer.