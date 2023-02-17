Winners Emerge in 9ijakids’s Bible Contest 





Omolabake Fasogbon

No fewer than 29 persons of over 850 entries, have emerged winner at the just concluded Bible competition organised by 9ijakids, in collaboration with SIATO Foundation.

The annual initiative which tests children’s knowledge of the Bible, aimed to encourage children to read and improve their understanding of the word.

At the end of the competition which captured children between ages seven and 15 from across the country, one Joshua Eseigbe, 13, emerged overall winner after 4764 attempts.

Moreso, 28 other participants were also declared winner in various categories of the contest to win over N1.5 million cash prize.

The competition consisted of multiple rounds, with each round tested participant’s knowledge of different books of the Bible from the old to New Testament.

Commenting, Co- Founder of 9ijakids, Titi Adewusi stressed that the competition afforded children an opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the Bible and their maker.

“The Bible is a living book, and the more we read and understand it, the more it can change our lives for the better. The competition also teaches us the value of perseverance and determination in achieving our goals. As we congratulate Joshua and other winners on their victories, let us also strive to deepen our understanding of the Bible and strengthen our relationship with God”.

In his response, Joshua said his persistence and resilience earned him the win. He said, “I was tired of playing the game at a point as i was experiencing difficulty in internet connectivity and my scores was not increasing, but my mum encouraged me to continue playing”

Also, a mother to one of the participants, Mrs. Folu Adekunle commended the organisers for the initiative.

She added, “I really admired my son’s consistency in playing the game daily. I have never seen him so committed to a quest. This challenge taught me that with resilience and consistency, we can achieve all that we desire, and I am proud of my son, Dayo. This is a call to other parents to expose their children to the word of God at an early age.