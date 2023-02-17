Riot Breaks out in Ojota, Ketu, Mile 12, Ikorodu Areas of Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

There was tension in some parts of Lagos State this morning as riot erupted in Ojota, Ketu, Mile 12 and Ikorodu areas of the State as residents and commuters scampered for safety.

According to reports, sporadic gunshots were fired by some unidentified youth to disrupt the peace in the areas.

Motorists and residents who were on their way to work hurriedly turned back in panic as the rioters went berserk with bonfires set across the road.

Vehicles coming from Ìkoròdù could not go beyond Mile 12 Bridge as they hurriedly made a U-turn for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

According to an eyewitness account on Twitter via the LagosTrafficReports, “Government buses conveying civil servants all turned and returned to Ikorodu. Itowolo in Ikorodu is also not safe. Agric, Ikorodu also experienced unrest a couple of minutes ago. But it looks calm now from where I stand.

“The riot has spread to Ketu and Ojota, also along the Ikorodu Road, but soldiers have been mobilised to quell the unrest.”

“There are soldiers everywhere at Ojota. People are just running and we don’t know what is happening,” another source said.

Some sources said the riot was in connection with the lingering naira and fuel scarcity which had affected businesses in the past few weeks.

Confirming the unrest via his verified Twitter handle, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said operatives of the Force had been positioned in identified areas. He said the vehicular and human movement had now been fully restored.

“It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.

“Free movement of vehicles and people fully restored. Our officers and men are still on the ground to prevent any breakdown of law and order. If you see something, say something.”