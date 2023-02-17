NSIB DG Clinches Aviation Leadership Achievement Award

The Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akin Olateru, has been honoured with the Aviation Innovation Leadership Achievement Award during the recently concluded 12th Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) award.

The award, which was given to the Director General in recognition of his innovative and leadership qualities that has resulted in the transition of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to the NSIB, came some days after he was bestowed a Pan African Award of Excellence by the African Students Union Parliament (ASUP).

Speaking, Olateru expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the NIGAV for the recognition bestowed upon him and for identifying the roles stakeholders in the aviation industry play in ensuring that the sector is not only safe but also business friendly for investors.

The DG also acknowledged and appreciated the endless support of the Minister of Aviation, Sen. HadiSirika and the NSIB staff towards the actualization of his vision of making the Bureau a world class organization.

He assured that the Bureau, which is still in its transition process, would continue to improve its systems and processes in order to ensure safety in all modes of transportation, as stated in the NSIB Act 2022.

Other awardees at the event included the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who won the Aviation Man of the Year; the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, who received the Aviation Strategic Leadership Achievement Award and the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who won the Aviation CEO of the year.

The acting Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Matthew Pwajok, was also honoured with a premium award for his outstanding performance in office.