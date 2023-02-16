Buhari Signs Bill to Establish Research Agency for Nigerian Military, Others into Law

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Defence Research and Development Bureau Act, 2022, passed by the National Assembly.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, made available to THISDAY in Abuja, yesterday.

He said it was in furtherance of Section 58 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Omoworare said the Act was to establish the Defense Research and Development Bureau to conduct and coordinate robust research and development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Part of the statement read, “The Act provides for a realistic defence policy for basic and applied research on defence items and equipment, initiate and coordinate the scientific, technological, and environmental research activities of the armed forces, provides strategic direction for self-reliance and security needs, evaluate needs and liaise with private and government research institutions on defence and related items and equipment.”

The president’s aide also said Buhari had assented to three other bills, namely, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022.

The Act he said, repealed the National Commission for Refugees Act, Cap. N21 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and enacted the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Act, 2022.

This, he said provides a framework for the management, rehabilitation, return, reintegration, and resettlement of the victims of displacement, migrants, refugees and other persons of concern.

Another legislation signed by Buhari was the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022.

The Act he explained, repealed the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation Act, Cap. N137 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and enacted the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022 to develop and promote Nigeria as a travel and tourism destination.

Also the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Act, 2022, was signed into law by the President.

The Act, according to Omoworare, establishes the National Assembly Trust fund for the purpose of research provision of library equipment and related facilities, and enhance the research capacity of legislators and staff of the National Assembly Library.