Reverse Naira Redesign Policy Now, Akeredolu Charges Buhari, CBN 

* Says old, new notes should be allowed to co-exist

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, to reverse the naira redesign policy now.

Governor Akeredolu said that both the new and old notes should be allowed to co-exist, adding that despite an existing court injunction, the old notes seem to have ceased to be legal tender in the country.

The governor spoke Tuesday evening while receiving members of the Youth Directorate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by Seyi Tinubu, the son of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akeredolu faulted the timing of the policy, adding that the problem created by the naira and fuel scarcity have affected the ratings of the APC.

He said: “We have a problem we are facing in this country today. Our rating as a party is not that favourable. Let’s not deceive ourselves. Must it be now that we will have this financial policy? How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not right at this time. It should be reversed. Reserve it and tell CBN that we are reversing it. Let old and new notes co-exist.

“Okada, taxis, banks are not taking old notes again. There is an injunction and everyone is behaving like there is no injunction. We have said that this man (CBN governor) should be removed when he contested to be president. The man is not fit for that position. A man who attempted to be president will frustrate us at this time.”

Akeredolu commended Seyi Tinubu and his team for the rigorous campaign embarked upon for the success of the APC.

While appreciating the youths in the party for their relentless efforts, the governor revealed that the youth will determine the outcome of the next week presidential election.

He explained that the choice of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was premised on informed decisions based on his competence and track record.

“We didn’t waver when we said that the presidency must come to the south. And when it got to the south, we didn’t waver when we said competence and track record are important. Our choice of Asiwaju was premised on informed decision not because we are from the same tribe,” Akeredolu said.

Earlier, Seyi Tinubu appreciated the governor for his commitment to youth development and inclusion.

“We have come to seek your approval to add to what you have done in the state already in terms of campaign. We will be in Ondo for the next two days to meet with the youths. Thank you for all you have been doing for Ondo and Nigeria. Most especially for young Nigerians and youths in the state. With the work you have done, we know Asiwaju has no worries in Ondo State,” he said.