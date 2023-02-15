Pinnacle Oil and Gas Writes DSS, Alleges Plot to Breach Peace, Sabotage Economy

Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited has petitioned the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) alleging a sinister plot by political opponents of its Founder/Chief Executive Officer and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, to cause a breach of the peace and sabotage the national economy by instigating protests at its terminal situated at the Lekki Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

Pinnacle Oil and Gas is the market leader in the petroleum downstream subsector.

In a letter signed by its Managing Director, Robert Dickerman, the company alleged that persons suspected to be Mbah’s political opponents in his home state were desperately trying to recruit the company’s partners and customers, to stage massive and well-publicised protests at the facility over “a totally false and absolutely non-existent failure to fulfill the terms of product supply contract with marketers”.

It alleged that the plotters were seeking to create the impression that Mbah channelled monies paid to the company for supply of products to his governorship project, thereby precipitating the fuel shortages across the country.

The company described the narrative as “totally malicious, untrue and unpatriotic, and shows how far his (Mbah’s) political opponents in his home state are ready to go to stop him even if their sinister plot to destabilize the national economy not minding the various difficulties, including fuel shortages faced by Nigerians”.

It stated, “This wicked machination to complicate current national economic and security situation due to challenges of fuel distribution in Nigeria, is geared towards not only destroying the facility and reputation of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited and its Founder/Chief Executive Officer across the country and beyond, but also to cause a major breach of peace and security across the country in an election month.

“Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited is a well governed corporate organisation with an effective Board, hence insulated from whatever political ambitions being pursued by its Founder/CEO.

“We are the undisputed market leader in the downstream subsector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry. Our records as a major factor in ameliorating the challenges of fuel distribution in Nigeria is public knowledge and well published on NNPCL’s website and verified social media handles”.

It therefore called on the DSS to “immediately step into the matter to not only nip the planned chaos in the bud, but also to thoroughly investigate it and bring all the culprits to book in overall national interest”.