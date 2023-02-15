Leadway Assurance Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Assurance, has received recertification for the globally acclaimed ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems for its robust and thorough information security processes.

The ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard certification issued by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) to organisations that have established superior systems and processes for managing information security. It details the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, continually improving, and securing the organisation’s information assets.

Speaking on the certification, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, stated that the re-certification was in recognition of Leadway’s unwavering commitment and strictest compliance with the process of providing quality management information and security management systems for the cyber safety of its stakeholders.

He said it was yet another strong indicator that the Leadway brand was built on unmatched and entrenched risk management systems buoyed by its robust enterprise information technology, ensuring that the firm was on top of the game ahead of the prevailing severe cyber crimes.

“We understand the criticality of today’s cyber security realities, so we must invest in providing word-class cyber security architecture, reengineer and optimise our robust risk management processes to protect critical data on our customers, financial operations, medical information, and employee details.”

“We are delighted to have this re- certification, and I am confident that having achieved this milestone, we will continue to maintain and sustain continuous system improvement and give room for external checks and balances for proper efficacy and future scrutiny in line with the global standard,” he added.