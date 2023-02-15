Just In: Thugs Disrupt VoA Townhall Meeting for Sokoto Governorship Candidates

Thugs suspected to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate, Alh Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, disrupted the proceedings of the Townhall Meeting organised for the governorship candidates in Sokoto State by the Voice of America (VoA) Hausa Service in collaboration with the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto Tuesday.

Several people, including a police officer, were injured in the violence that erupted at the venue of the Townhall in Usman Dan Fodio University.

Violence erupted when a question was asked the APC Governorship Candidate from the audience to explain how he intends to handle the menace of area boys in the state.

