The Master’s Place to Host International Founders Conference, Dedicate Dreamland in Delta

Thousands of church leaders, entrepreneurs, business executives, professionals and delegates from Nigeria and across the world are expected in Delta State as The Master’s Place International Church hosts its 2026 International Founders Conference (IFC) from July 13 to 17.

The conference, themed “Territorial Enlargement – Give Me More Land” (1 Chronicles 4:10), will focus on expanding leadership capacity, strengthening institutions and driving transformational impact in ministry, business and governance.

The five-day event will feature plenary sessions, syndicate meetings, Fresh Fire services and impartation sessions aimed at equipping participants with practical leadership principles for personal, organisational and national development.

Founder of The Master’s Place International Church, Pastor Korede Komaiya, and Pastor Esther Komaiya will host the conference alongside renowned Christian ministers, including Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Dr. Mike Murdock, Dr. Mensa Otabil, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Dr. Paul Enenche, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, Pastor Poju Oyemade, Rev. Tony Akinyemi and Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

The conference will culminate on Friday, July 17, with the dedication of Dreamland, Master’s City, a landmark faith-based development located along KM 3 Refinery Road, Effurun.

According to the organisers, Dreamland is a world-class faith, leadership and development centre established to drive leadership training, education, innovation, media, missions and community transformation.

They described the facility as the fulfilment of a long-held vision to build an institution dedicated to raising visionary leaders, promoting excellence and advancing Kingdom influence through innovation and service.

The dedication ceremony is expected to attract ministers of the gospel, government officials, diplomats, captains of industry and other distinguished guests from Nigeria and abroad.

A special Thanksgiving Service will also be held at the facility on Sunday, July 19.

Organisers said the International Founders Conference has become one of Africa’s leading platforms for founders, ministry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals, promoting leadership development, strategic partnerships and the exchange of ideas on ministry, enterprise and nation-building.

The event is also expected to boost economic activities in Delta State through increased patronage of hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other businesses, while further positioning the state as a destination for major international faith-based and leadership conferences.