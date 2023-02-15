  • Wednesday, 15th February, 2023

Gunmen  Kidnap 15 NYSC Members in Anambra

Nigeria | 19 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen yesterday kidnapped 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps( NYSC) in Anambra State.

The corps members were abducted by the hoodlums at a filling station in Ihiala, in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the Anambra State.

It was gathered that the corps members had just completed their three-week orientation programme in Imo State, and were  travelling to Lagos when they were abducted.

“They hijacked their vehicle and diverted it to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage,” a source said.

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu  Ikenga, however said the corps members have been released, through the efforts of police operatives.

He said: “Anambra State Police Operatives, by 11:15 am today( Tuesday) 14/2/2023 responding to a distress call along Isseke, Ihiala road, rescued unhurt 15 abducted Corps members from NYSC Orientation Camp Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre, LGA, Imo State.

“Information reveals that the Corps members finished their three weeks of orientation programmes today( Tuesday) and were en route to Lagos before their vehicle was intercepted at total junction Ihiala by yet-to-be- unidentified armed men in unmarked white Toyota Hilux.

“Their(corps members’) vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage. The armed men noticed they are being followed by Police operatives abandoned the corpers and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Reg Nos: EPE 353 YE conveying the corpers.”

The PPRO said the corps members had been  debriefed by police operatives and necessary arrangements had been perfected to convey them back to their destinations.

