Atiku: PDP Will Form the Next Government





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu



Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that the the main opposition party would form the next government after the February 25 presidential bout.

Atiku, who stated this yesterday during the presidential campaign of the party in Enugu State, reiterated that he was going to be the stepping stone for Igbo presidency.

The former vice-president said, “When I came here a few months ago to attend a zonal conference of the South East, I said to the Igbos I am going to be the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency. And I mean it. Whether an Igbo man is from the South East or South South, it is the same race and today, my running mate is an Igbo man. It is a universal ethnic group, it is a universal race.

“So, my fellow brothers and sisters, the people of Enugu State, I want you to continue believing and I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP. I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government. Do not be an exception and do not be a minority. The next government is going to be formed by the PDP.

“Therefore, as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, the peace and the security you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general.”

National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said voting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not solve the problem of Nigeria, and therefore, urged the people of Enugu to vote the main opposition party.

He said, “In the next eleven days Atiku Abubakar will emerge as your next president with Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice-presidential candidate. I want to assure you that immediately after that, the next governor will be Mr. Peter Mbah. I don’t have much to come here and campaign to you because it’s like already talking to the converted. You are all believers in PDP.”