  • Wednesday, 15th February, 2023

Atiku: PDP Will Form the Next Government

Nigeria | 1 min ago


Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that the the main opposition party would form the next government after the February 25 presidential bout.

Atiku, who stated this yesterday during the presidential campaign of the party in Enugu State, reiterated that he was going to be the stepping stone for Igbo presidency.

The former vice-president said, “When I came here a few months ago to attend a zonal conference of the South East, I said to the Igbos I am going to be the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency. And I mean it. Whether an Igbo man is from the South East or South South, it is the same race and today, my running mate is an Igbo man. It is a universal ethnic group, it is a universal race.

“So, my fellow brothers and sisters, the people of Enugu State, I want you to continue believing and I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP. I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government. Do not be an exception and do not be a minority. The next government is going to be formed by the PDP.

“Therefore, as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, the peace and the security you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general.”

National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said voting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not solve the problem of Nigeria, and therefore, urged the people of Enugu to vote the main opposition party.

He said, “In the next eleven days Atiku Abubakar will emerge as your next president with Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice-presidential candidate. I want to assure you that immediately after that, the next governor will be Mr. Peter Mbah. I don’t have much to come here and campaign to you because it’s like already talking to the converted. You are all believers in PDP.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.