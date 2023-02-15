  • Wednesday, 15th February, 2023

Ancelotti Wants New Madrid Deal for Benzema

Sport | 8 mins ago

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged the club to agree a new contract with Karim Benzema, as well as insisting the veteran French striker will not go anywhere in the summer.

Benzema is second on Real’s list of all-time goalscorers behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and ahead of Raul and Alfredo Di Stefano. The 35-year-old has netted 202 times for Real in the last four and a half years alone and was also appointed club captain following Marcelo’s departure in the summer.

This season has been a little tougher because of injury, but Benzema has still usually scored when fit.

But he is out of contract this coming summer and Ancelotti is adamant his star forward needs to stay.

“That Madrid needs a nine is an opinion,” the boss said ahead of facing Elche this week.

“We have Karim, who is not a child, but he will be with us next year. This is not the time to think about next year. Now we are in La Liga; the Champions League is back.”

Asked about Benzema’s contract situation, Ancelotti added, “I don’t know if he has renewed or not, but the legends of this club have to stay at Real Madrid.”

Mariano Diaz, who has been afforded just 40 minutes of playing time in all competitions so far this season, is the only other recognised central striker in the senior squad.

On the semi-regular occasions when Benzema hasn’t been available this season, Ancelotti has often used versatile winger Rodrygo in the number nine role instead. The young Brazilian has recorded 16 direct goal involvements in 32 appearances across all competitions.

