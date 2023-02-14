‘Peace an Ingredient for Sustainable Development’

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

President of the Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, has said that peace is a priceless ingredient for accelerated development of a people, community and society, even as he called for the sustenance of peace across the globe.

Eruani, who spoke while delivering an address at the annual Ayakoro Community Festival (ACF) in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, said that stable economy is a product of sustainable peace.

Speaking as Chairman of the ACF, he reiterated that progressive growth and development made by nations, states and regions could not be unconnected with the peaceful disposition of the people, tranquility and harmony inherent in the area.

The Azikel Chief Executive averred that the sacrifices made by the founding fathers of Ayakoro moved the community from their previous settlement where tidal erosion is recurring decimals to a new settlement in which the people have continue to enjoy sustained peace, growth and development.

He said: “Our history, culture and heritage defines us as people, and so as we celebrate we create a map for generations unborn.

Accordingly, he posted that indices of progress in the community could be seen in the appointment of sons and daughters of the community, particularly the appointment of Mr. Samuel Ogbuku, as the managing director of NDDC.

He, however, thanked the Paramount Ruler of the Community, HRH Righteous Inegbaha, and the organising committee for enthroning peace in the community.

To this end, Eruani extolled the people of the community for being peaceful and law abiding, stressing that it is commendable and worthy of emulation.

Earlier, the Paramount Ruler, HRH Righteous Inegbaha, in his address had eulogised the founding fathers, prominent sons of the community for their invaluable contribution, which he attributed to the sustained peace in the area.

He also lauded the Azikel Group President’s contribution towards the development of the community and the success of the festival.

The paramount ruler also lauded Eruani for his recent award by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) and prayed God to strengthen him in his bid towards building sustainable energy and the new industrialization of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Eruani, who runs a petroleum Refining and Power Generation company, has thrown his weight behind the Steve Azaiki Foundation with the payment of bursary to 500 students from Bayelsa state in various higher Institution of Learning.

A statement that confirmed the development explained that the decision to support the Steve Azaiki Foundation was to demonstrate his love for education, magnanimity and benevolence by supporting with bursary for five hundred (500) students of Bayelsa State extraction in different institutions of higher learning.

Eruani noted that this is part of the greater vision of the President of Azikel Group; for youths of Bayelsa and the younger generation to develop, equip and build themselves intellectually for the contemporary challenges.

According to him, “His vision is for Bayelsa to lead the way in the industrialisation of Nigeria and that can’t be achieved, if the youths are not well prepared and better equipped mentally for the enormous responsibility that lies ahead.”

He stressed that the intellectual pool and creative ideas of today’s youths are the driving force behind the innovative and result driven initiatives globally, and the youths of Bayelsa State and Ijaw nation cannot be left behind.