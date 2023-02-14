Makarios Estate Evolves in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos





Bennett Oghifo

A high-profile real estate is evolving in Ibeju-Lekki, an area that is popularly being described as ‘new Lagos’ for various reasons, but more importantly because of the massive construction of houses and factories in this axis of Lagos.

In the heart of this growth is a new estate called Makarios Luxury Place, being developed by Makarios Luxury Properties, whose Chairman and promoter is Matthew Shimolowo. The estate is designed to give a 5-star experience.

Makarios Luxury Place is seated nicely between two major expressways. facing the Lekki-Epe expressway to the north and a major coastal road to the south. This provides residents with unusual access and flexibility when traveling.

Makarios management had spent billions on a vast network of roads in the area before any plot was sold or built. Three major roads, 22 streets, and two pedestrian walkways make up the road network in Makarios. Three major roads are tarred to the highest standard, while twenty-two roads and the walkways have paving stones installed.

The policy of Makarios is for residents to allow two meters in front of their homes for greenery and a walkway. Increasing the eco-friendly atmosphere.

The estate has three areas- residential, commercial and recreational. “Makarios greets you with a massive, world-class water fountain that dances to music, and shoots very high.”

Specifically, he said: “Makarios Water Display will come alive in May, this year, explaining, “With a flagship, first-of-its-kind edifice of water extravaganza as its anchor attraction, the Makarios Water Display will make a splash! From dancing fountains to the beautiful light displays, water has never looked so elegant. The Makarios Water Display will rejuvenate even the most tired of souls.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony last week, Shimolowo stated what homeowners, residents and visitors are sure to experience. “Makarios is a place of five-star living and entertainment. excellent working environment with over 800 living spaces. You can choose an apartment in one of the 11 units of our iconic ten-story buildings, powerfully christened Imperial Towers, from 230 service plots, 192 terraced houses, and 18 detached houses.”

Some features of this development include professional facility management, 24-hour utilities management, water treatment, sewage treatment, a fire and smoke detection system, and much more.

The house types are: The Anthizo Terrace Buildings on three floors; The Deleazo Detached Homes; The Akmazo Apartments.

Towering high into the Lekki skylines are the Imperial Towers. Makarios Luxury Place plans to host eleven of these towering giants which could give a view of the Atlantic shorelines, 3 kilometers away.

Makarios Commercial City is also unique. “From the moment you drive into Makarios and turn right into the commercial city’s car park, be prepared to immerse yourself in the beautiful experience ahead.

“Firstly, you and your children will be welcomed to a water park and garden. Designed for the maximum enjoyment of your children. Step forward and be spoiled by the riches of an 8,000 square meter mall, packed to the rafters with goodies sufficient to keep you occupied.

“We welcome you to the world of Makarios water display. The water display is quite an experience (first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa),” Shimolowo said. Here is where the hotel is located.

Work Office|Conferences. The post-covid work lifestyle has changed people’s approach to the workplace. Many may never return to the old work pattern. It has become evident that people prefer to work close to home or in a shared space that facilitates collaboration.

The Makarios Grand Mall sits nicely on 8,000 square meters and houses modern entertainment along with the regular stocks for sale. Makarios is committed to a plug-and-play estate. Every plot comes with electrical connections prior to purchase. Ready for your connection? This is further connected to the power infrastructure of the estate.

It promotes a three-point approach to your power needs. Firstly, Makarios is connected to the national power grid. Secondly, it allows you to have a generator with a commitment to regulate the smoke emissions and noise levels. Neighbors must not have a sleepless night because of another person’s convenience.

Thirdly, we would use solar as part of the technology to drive the external power needs of the estate.

Though Makarios is built on these three sources, the managers would keep their eyes and ears open for other alternatives.