Africa fintech firm, Payday makes currency swap feature debut

Payday, an African-focused fintech app that allows africans to send, receive and spend money freely has officially launched it’s 3:0 version with a currency swap feature debut.

The customer centric and focused platform, Payday will ease the worries of Africans always worrying about unfavourable exchange rates with the currency swap feature.

Some other added features includes the Payday balance + USD balance merger, feature to allow users pay utility bills through the app, feature that allows users add their account details to platforms like Deel to receive your salary in minutes instead of days.

Africans are faced with barriers after barriers when it comes to financial services, from challenges with making online payments without limits to ridiculous charges and delay with cross-border payments and that’s absolutely what Payday 3:0 is here to solve.