Ugochinyere Commends NAF’s Commitment to Timely Movement of Election Materials 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

People’s Democratic Party, PDP Reps Candidate, Ikenga Ugochinyere has hailed Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao for his commitment to professionalism, neutrality and expertise in ensuring non interference by airforce officers in 2023 election.

Ugochinyere who’s also the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP made the commendation on the heels of preparations to lift election materials nationwide and warned NAF personnel to remain neutral and apolitical.

He hailed Amao for reading the riots act to officers involved in movement of election materials which have boosted the confidence of the political class, saying that it’s worthy of commendation.

According to him, the Chief of Airforce neutrality is evidence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free and fair polls.

Ugochinyere described NAF under Amao’s leadership as a formidable force in the fight to ensure credible elections.

He stated that NAF swiftness in movement of election materials is key to a logistic hitch free 2023 election.

Aside elections, the CUPP spokesman hailed Amao’s support to INEC and clearing of terrorists camps in Northeast.

He added that in the past two years of the NAF under Amao’s leadership has achieved a lot and worthy of every commendation they are getting.

Ugochinyere said, “Ahead of the general elections, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has said it will carry out training in all its units for personnel that would be deployed for election support duties. Amao charged personnel of NAF to remain apolitical throughout the elections. Amao’s neutrality is evidence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-assurance to Nigerians and the international community of a free, fair and credible election.

“NAF under Air Marshal Oladayo Amao – Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic who, in the last two years of his administration has not only transformed the NAF into a more professional fighting force which has now become the pride of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) but has made the NAF a formidable and well respected air force in Africa and even beyond. While taking over the baton of leadership on 29 January 2021, Air Marshal Amao left no one in doubt of the commitment and determination of his administration to tackle headlong various security challenges bedeviling our dear nation in synergy with other security agencies.

“I commend Amao for building an airforce that is formidable and have dominated the air space helping in dealing strong blows to insurgents in the North East which is going to make it possible for people in refuge camp to go home and for election to hold in those former insurgents controlled areas.

“While I’m confident in his leadership, i charge the Air boss to ensure that his men remain at alert as Nigerians go to polls. The Air force boss has shown professionalism and commitment towards realising the president assurance and pledge of credible polls with the seriousness and preparation for before, during and after election air logistics support to INEC, which must be applauded by all political stakeholders.”