Tizeti Expands Internet Access to States, Begins Mass Recruitment

Emma Okonji

In line with its commitment to widening digital inclusion in Africa with affordable broadband connectivity, particularly to the continent’s underserved areas, Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider, is launching its 4G LTE network in ten new states in Nigeria.

They include Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna, where the demand for unlimited and cost-effective broadband internet is largely unmet. With the move, residents and businesses in the ten states will now have access to unlimited, high-speed broadband connectivity from Tizeti at an introductory offer of N30,000 or $40 for monthly fixed broadband and installation costs, with a discount from N69,500.

The launch is expected to provide significant opportunities for the states, that have not had adequate broadband infrastructure, and this will improve the competitiveness of the states with high-speed, and affordable broadband internet from Tizeti.

Tizeti offers residential and business plans that are designed to meet the needs of all types of users, from casual to business customers. With speeds up to 1000 MBPS, Tizeti’s customers can easily access the internet to work remotely, or in the office; learn online, stay connected with friends, and stream online content.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, said: “We are excited to expand our broadband internet services to more locations in Nigeria. Reliable and affordable internet connectivity is still limited to a few states. We will build last-mile digital infrastructure in these states that will move internet capacity to them and help millions of Nigerians participate and contribute to the digital economy. Internet access in these states will also complement existing or new initiatives by the state governments, for eGovernment implementation, digital access, and investment promotions, especially as many states are implementing robust digital agendas.”

Tizeti’s Chief Operating Officer, Ifeanyi Okonkwo, said: “Tizeti was built to tackle poor internet connectivity not only in Nigeria but on the continent as a whole, by developing a cost-effective solution from inception to delivery, for reliable and uncapped internet access for potentially millions of Africans.”

Tizeti will build brand-new, solar-powered, 4G-capable towers in these cities and leverage expansive fiber networks built by some of its partners, including MainOne and Facebook, to bring millions of people online, and deliver life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the internet provides. Tizeti is currently available in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, and Edo States.