Rivers Approves N70.25bn for Rural Communities’ Roads Construction

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council has approved N70.25 billion as total contracts sum for the construction and dualisation of two critical road projects that would further connect rural communities and ease movement into the state capital.



The approval was made yesterday, at a meeting held at Government House, Port Harcourt, presided over by governor Nyesom Wike.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr. George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo, said the contract approval was made for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Emohua- Abalama -Tema junction road and the extension of the dualisation of the Ahoada to Omoku Road.

“The executive council ratified the contracts award for the reconstruction and dualisation of the Emohua to Abalama to Tema junction road. This road is 15.24 kilometers long and will be a dual carriageway with streetlights and it is estimated to cost N21.26 billion,” he added.



Alabo spoke further: “In the same vein, the State Executive Council has also ratified the award of the extension of the dualisation of the Ahoada to Omoku Road from Ogbo-Ukordu road junction to Omoku and that is going to cost N48.998 billion.

“This is a 25.4 Kilometer dual carriageway with 7.6 meters lane on each lane and also with streetlights. Both projects will be taken simultaneously, meaning that they will run concurrently.”



The Commissioner for Works stated that the contracts were awarded Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and they have 18 months completion period.

“Both projects are estimated at N70.25 billion and the payment structure will be such that it will be tied to the IGR through an irrevocable standing payment order.



“So an irrevocable standing payment order of N4 billion amount will be made for 18 months. In 17 months, N68 billion would have been paid and by the 18 months the balance of N2.285 billion will be paid.”

Alabo also said the state government was looking at the possibility of extending the Emohua-Abalama-Tema road to Ogbakiri community.

According to him, already the feasibility study was ongoing between his ministry and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.



On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, disclosed that the council also ratified the Public, Private Partnership arrangements secured for an effective management of the radiotherapy unit of the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, and the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt.



“So, at this Executive Council Meeting of today, 12th of February 2023, the ratification was given for both facilities; the Mother and Child Hospital, to be managed by the Global Health Managers and a conglomerate of other companies, as well as the Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Center,” he added.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom said council gave approval for the procurement of 1,442,000 textbooks, classics, and encyclopedia that will be distributed to all the public owned primary, nursery, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in the States free of charge.

Also approved for the Nigerian Navy is the Government Model Secondary School, Egberu, Ndoki in Oyigbo that would be used as Naval Headquarters Training Command.