Elections Will Be Peaceful, Defence Minister Assures Nigerians

*NSCDC CG promises security for corps members

Michael Olugbode in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has assured the people that the Nigerian Navy as one of the competent armed forces in the country, would fully participate in the general election to ensure a peaceful and violence-free exercise across the country.



At the same time, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has expressed the readiness of the Corps to protect members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), INEC officials and election materials to be deployed for the elections.

Magashi made the assurances, weekend, during the passing out parade of Batch 33 trainees of Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, held at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.



Represented by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the defence minister stated that the 1562 trainee ratings, who have just graduated from the Navy Basic Training School, have been effectively skilled to combat the present security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He noted that some of them would participate in the elections to ensure successful polls between February 25 and March 11, and charged the newly graduated personnel to be professional in the discharge of their duties during the elections.



“We are not the lead organisation, police is the lead but we are at the periphery to ensure that every activities during the elections are carried out in order.

“We are also to secure every state to ensure that hoodlums do not destroy the activities of the elections. These fine gentlemen and women that have just graduated will be involved in ensuring that we have a save and secured election.



“1562 trainees ratings passed out. The training commenced six months ago. The young men and women are joining the service at the time our dear country required such trait particularly the members of the arm forces for effectively combating the present security challenges across the country,” he said.

The minister, however, advised the graduands, saying, “Certainly, in a few days from today the 2023 general election will take place all over the country and some of you will be deployed to support as part of the military aide to civil authority you must be professional and avoid acts that will bring the arm forces to disrepute.”



On his part, the CG of NSCDC, Audi gave the assurance when he played host to the Director General (DG) of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yushau Ahmed and some key management staff of the scheme on a courtesy call to the Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja.

Unveiling the purpose of his visit, the DG explained that he was at the Corps National Headquarters to appreciate the NSCDC for its service to the scheme most especially on the adequate deployment of personnel to NYSC Camps.



He said he intended to strengthen and deepen the relationship between NYSC and NSCDC ahead of the forthcoming elections, because the Corps was a critical partner, and requested it to intensify surveillance that would ensure maximum protection and guarantee the security of Corps members, NYSC camps and places of primary assignments like they do for other critical national assets and infrastructure of government.



Audi was optimistic about the outcome of the scientific synergy existing between the security agencies at the forefront of the elections security management.

He hinted that strategies had been put in place in the interest of national security to address perceived security challenges before, during and after the elections and assured that Corps members would be adequately protected during the exercise.