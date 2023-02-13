Coup Allegation: Fani-Kayode Not Acting Alone, Says Atiku Campaign

•I’ll honour DSS invitation, I have no fear, Fani-Kayode replies

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for inviting the Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode, to explain his allegations and insinuations of an alleged coup being planned by Atiku and top generals.

However, the former vice president maintained that the former Minister of Aviation was not acting alone.

But in a swift reaction, Fani-Kayode said his invitation by the DSS was not influenced by Atiku and assured that he would make himself available for the secret police as a responsible and law abiding citizen.

Atiku in a statement issued Tuesday by his Special Assistant, Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, called on the DSS not to leave any stone unturned in the course of investigation.

The PDP presidential candidate described Fani-Kayode’s attempt to withdraw his comments as an afterthought, insisting that there was an urgent need for the DSS and Nigerian authorities to ensure that the military was not brought into partisan politics.

Atiku asked the DSS to also ask Fani-Kayode to explain his ties to Yoruba nation agitators, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other separatist organisations threatening the unity of Nigeria.

He said: “We commend the DSS for the swift invitation sent out to Fani-Kayode. He must be made to explain his allegation of an attempted coup being planned by Atiku Abubakar who even during the military regime never attempted to topple the government despite having the resources.

“Fani-Kayode must also be made to reveal the identities of the so-called army generals who are plotting to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians suffered for nearly 30 non-consecutive years battling military dictatorship. The military has since 1999 pledged its loyalty to civilian authority and returned to the barracks. Unfortunately, Fani-Kayode and others in Tinbubu’s camp have continued to prod the military by making allegations of coups and interim government.

“Fani-Kayode cannot be acting alone since he is the spokesman for Tinubu. Fani-Kayode and his ilk have been prodding the military for the last one month, talking about how they plan to install an interim government.

“In reaction, President Buhari set up a transition committee that will midwife a smooth transition of another government on May 29. Despite this, the likes of Fani-Kayode have continued to prod the military, propagating theories of coups.”

Atiku emphasised that Fani-Kayode had been seen in many videos prodding separatists agitators to tear the country apart, stressing that he has also been instigating a tribal war in Nigeria for the last six years.

He noted that this was a man that vilified northern Muslims, describing them as blood sucking demons in a bid to instigate genocide against northerners living in the south.

“This is a man who described President Muhammadu Buhari as a brain dead walking corpse. He later said an impostor had taken over as President all in a bid to incite protests and riots in the country. The DSS must thus leave no stone unturned in this investigation. It is obvious that Fani-Kayode is the one plotting the collapse of the 4th Republic,” Atiku added

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode in a statement issued Tuesday said he had nothing to hide and would present himself before the DSS.

He said: “Three days ago, on the day that I tweeted about newspaper reports alleging that Atiku was secretly meeting with Army Generals, I received a text message from someone who claimed to be a DSS officer asking me to report to them on a matter of national security.”

The APC Chieftain noted that he dismissed the invitation because it was vague and was not sure whether it really came from the DSS.

He stressed that in any case, he had no intention of going anywhere unless he was formally invited.

Fani-Kayode added that to his surprise, he received a formal letter from DSS to report to their office without fail two days later, which was Monday evening.

He explained that after putting a call through to the secret police and was advised to take the matter very seriously and report to them on the stipulated day and time otherwise the worse might happen.

Fani-Kayode stated: “I found it interesting that a call came from one of Atiku’s dogs for me to be arrested by the security agencies yesterday and had it not been for the fact that the DSS had actually sent a text to me two days earlier I may have thought that they were acting on the instructions of what can only be described as a hopeless and desperate presidential candidate, opposition party and PCC who are clutching at straws, drowning fast, seeking to silence those that give them sleepless nights, shivering in despair and staring defeat in the face in the upcoming presidential election.

“Clearly the DSS were not influenced by Atiku and were simply doing their job by inviting me on a matter that needs explanation and clarification and for a thorough interrogation. And of course being a responsible and law abiding citizen I will present myself before them accordingly.”

“Unlike cowards like Emefiele, Atiku and their strange bedfellows I do not fear my own shadow and neither do I shiver and shake when I am invited by the security agencies. I always honor their invitations when properly invited because that is the right and proper thing to do.”

“This is all the more so when it touches and concerns matters of national security which I take very seriously and when it involves agencies like the DSS who are professional and thorough in their methods and approach.

“I maintain my utter contempt for Atiku and the vermin that are around him and no matter what happens to me today (Tuesday) or at any other time, know that as long as there is life in me I will oppose the darkness and evil that they represent.

“I am used to arrest, interrogation, detention, prosecution and so much more and have suffered these indignities on many occasions over the last 15 years. I have no fear: nothing moves me and only death can silence me.”

Fani-Kayode noted that the most important thing was not what happens to him, but rather achieving the noble quest to ensure the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next President.

According to him, That is the mission that we must focus on because that is the only way to save our country. I hope that I will be at liberty and free to continue to play my role in that quest but if I am not and I am detained indefinitely or till the election is over so be it.

The former minister said in such circumstances be rest assured that he would be praying fervently for Tinubu’s victory from the inside.

He said: “For the record I have said or done nothing wrong or that I should not have said or done and I stand by everything that I have said or written in the past on all issues.

“It is not a crime to express my concerns about the despicable activities of Atiku who, in my view, has a hidden agenda and who is so desperate for power that he is prepared to do anything and turn the whole country upside down in order to achieve it.”