Remo Stars  Backs Akinsanmiro to Shine at Internazionale

The General Manager of Nigerian football club Remo Stars has few doubts that Inter will be very happy with the decision to sign young midfielder Ebenezer Akinsamiro.

Speaking to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, the GM Michale Onikute explained the kind of player that the 18-year-old has shown himself to be in his time developing in the club’s youth ranks, and expressed confidence in his potential, even comparing his style of play to Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

Akinsanmiro signed a contract with Inter’s youth system during the January transfer window.

Whilst it was hardly the most high-profile transfer of the window, it was regarded as an exciting piece of business given that the Nerazzurri had been far from the only club interested in signing Akinsanmiro, who had also been a target for Real Madrid, Juventus, and Benfica.

For his part, Remo Stars General Manager Onikute feels that the Nerazzurri have done well to sign the 18-year-old, and will reap the benefits as the player shows his true potential.

“We’re talking about an elegant, well-disciplined player,” Onikute said of Akinsanmiro.

He called the 18-year-old “A cultured young man, calm off the pitch, precise and intelligent on it.”

“He’s strong in both heart and head, he’s a truly determined footballer.” As far as Akinsanmiro’s best qualities, Onikute named “A great vision of the game and the ability to pick a pass.”

“He’s skilled at reading the game, he also has a great shot from distance, and he can change a match in an instant,” the GM said.

Asked if there was a particular player whose style of player he would compare Akinsanmiro’s to, Onikute named “Kevin de Bruyne.”

Then, asked whether he has spoken with the young midfielder since he signed his contract with Inter, the GM replied “Yes, we talked. It’s time for him to start standing up on his own.”

“In a few years, you will understand what Inter saw in Ebenezer because he can reach the top level, it won’t be easy for him, but we have guided him well, we have educated him well in our system here in Nigeria, so much so that he earned the attention of the Nerazzurri,” Onikute said.

“Now he will further his footballing education with the Nerazzurri, and can reach the top level of world football.” Asked why Inter were the club who Remo Stars agreed a deal with, Onikute explained that “Inter made their intentions clear right from the end of [the youth football tournament the Viareggio Cup].”

“They contacted us to ask us for permission to bring Ebenezer into their youth system,” he continued, “they showed that he would be a part of the project, and this was interesting to a young player naturally.”

Asked if other clubs had also been keen on signing Akinsanmiro, Onikute said that “Yes, at the beginning there were Juventus, Inter, and Roma interested in the player, but on the Nerazzuri’s interest persisted over time.” “Then there was interest from Benfica and Sassuolo, until the day he signed for Inter.”

Onikute closed by noting of Akinsanmiro that “He’s signed a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri, this means that they have a place for him, he can grow into a place in their first team and win trophies there.”