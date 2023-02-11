NAJA Awards: GAC GS4 is Nigeria’s Car of  the Year, Range Rover, Toyota, Mikano, Others Win Big

Bennett Oghifo

The sleek GAC GS4 sedan has been voted Nigeria’s Car of The Year by the renowned Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) at their 2022 awards.

The GS4 was selected ahead of Suzuki S-Presso and Mikano’s Geely Coolray in what the judges termed a neck-to-neck competition.

With the future of mobility in mind, Jet System received the electric auto company of the year.

The event was attended by critical stakeholders in the Nigerian auto industry, including a representative from the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu.

Over 30 awards were given in various categories at the NAJA awards ceremony, which held this week in Lagos, saw other iconic brands heading home with various big wins. These include Toyota, Coscharis Motors, whose Range Rover Autobiography clinched the Luxury SUV of the Year award. The Mercedes Benz brand marketed by Weststar Associates Ltd in Nigeria emerged as the Luxury Brand of the Year, beating BMW and Porsche, while Toyota Land Cruiser emerged as the SUV of the Year.

The reputable R.T. Briscoe and Mandilas Motors were honoured as the most resilient auto companies. Dangote’s Peugeot also got the most resilient auto brand.

Other winners are Mercedes-Benz, Mikano Motors, Lanre Shittu Motors, CFAO Motors, R.T. Briscoe, Elizade Autoland, Innoson Motors, Stallion Motors, Jet Systems and Autochek, which got the best firm in online auto finance and marketing. Mikano’s showroom on Victoria Island Lagos is the Showroom of the Year.

Also at the well-attended award night, Toyota Hilux emerged the Pickup of the Year, ahead of Mitsubishi L200 and Ford Ranger. Toyota also won the minibus-of-the-year award. Suzuki S-Presso picked the Budget Car of the Year, and JAC J7 got the outstanding auto design vehicle of the Year. Lanre Shittu’s JAC truck plant was adjudged the Truck plant of the Year; it also won the Large Truck of the Year, while Innoson Motors bagged the Assembly Plant of the Year award.

Stallion’s Bajaj was declared the three-wheeler of the year. The firm was also named multi-brand assembler of the year. Micking emerged oil brand of the year; Nord won the best innovative auto company award. GUO Transport emerged as the transport company of the year.

For their contribution to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry, the Managing Director of RT Briscoe, Seyi Onajide, and DMD of CFAO Motors, Kunle Jaiyesimi, were honoured with the auto Personality of the Year awards.

Also, the late Chairman of Globe Motors, Willie Anumudu, and the Late Vice President of Coscharis Group, Mrs. Charity Maduka, were given posthumous awards for supporting the growth of Nigeria’s auto industry.

Commenting on the award, DMD, CFAO Motors, Jaiyesimi, commended NAJA for its consistency over the years, noting that the recognition by NAJA was an indication that great work does not go unnoticed.

Speaking on the award for CFAO, Jaiyesimi said, “It is gratifying that our many years of commitment and mindful service, with our clients’ needs at heart, are still yielding great results.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this award. To be recognised by NAJA, an umbrella body for auto journalists in Nigeria, is a fulfilling achievement for us.

“This award is about defining our role towards creating value for our employees, customers, shareholders, communities and the society at large.”

Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said the awards recognised stellar performance of auto brands, plants and personalities creating value in the sector based on the criteria, including brand value, market leadership and business strategy against their peers in the past year under review.

He said all winners were selected for their impressive performance in Nigeria auto industry despite a challenging macro-economic environment in the past year under review.