Osun: 18,000 People to Benefit from Free Medical Surgery

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 18,000 people across the 30 local government areas of Osun State will benefit from the free eye surgery organised by the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital to mark the 100 days in office of the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Prof. Peter Babatunde Olaitan, disclosed this at a press conference to herald the free eye surgery programme.

Prof. Olaitan, who is the chairman, Implementation Committee of the Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach, said not less than 2,000 people would benefit from the free eye surgery programme from each of the nine federal constituencies in the state.

Olaitan disclosed that a team of medical personnel from the teaching hospital will participate in the medical outreach, adding that drugs will also be given to the patients free of charge.

He said the free mobile surgical and medical outreach would be done quarterly in each of the nine federal constituencies of the state.

According to him, “Each edition of the Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach will benefit over 2,000 persons in each federal constituency in every quarter where the exercise will take place for two days in the constituency.

“The programme which will be coordinated by the Osun State University Teaching Hospital will be held in state hospitals in the Iwo, Ede, Ikire, Ila Orangun, Ikirun, Okuku, Ile-Ife, Ilesa, and Ipetu-Ijesa on designated dates.

“Surgeries covered by the free mobile surgical and medical outreach include cataracts, Pterigium, Hernia, Hydrocele, Lipoma, Keloids, and some swellings on the body.

“Medical conditions like hypertension, diabetes, malaria, cough, tuberculosis, and other diseases will also be treated by a team of medical practitioners assembled by the state government to make the quarterly programme a huge success.

“The governor will flag off the Imole free mobile surgical and medical outreach on February 15, 2023, in Iwo federal constituency while other constituencies will follow immediately.”