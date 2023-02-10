In Sokoto, Buhari Says Tinubu was Effective as Lagos Gov

Vote PDP for Security, Economic Devt, Says Atiku at Kano Rally

*APC candidate inciting aides to attack own govt, ex-VP alleges

*PDP is dead, buried, declares Adamu

*Ruling party fighting for old notes to buy votes, opposition claims

*Collect their money, vote for me, Obi tells supporters in Abuja

*US: Our concern in Nigeria’s election is free, fair poll

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja, Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, at a rally in Sokoto State, begged voters to help consolidate on the gains of democracy by voting the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as his successor.

Buhari, who made the appeal at the Giginya Stadium, venue of APC presidential campaign rally, said Tinubu was the right person that could consolidate on his achievements.



The president said Tinubu’s greatest strength was in his effective governance of Lagos, the country’s former Capital, a business hub and home to diverse individuals from all over Nigeria for two terms; his commitment to democracy; as well as his role at the center as a Senator.

He said his message to Nigerians is that they should trust Tinubu with power to succeed him because the APC candidate, supported by Kashim Shettima, the running mate will build on the successes of his administration.

On his part, the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, who also spoke at the rally, however, said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was already dead and buried in Sokoto State.

But the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, also at a rally in Kano, begged the people to vote for him if they wanted a revitalisation of the agricultural sector, opening of borders, security of lives and property, economic development, which he said were the major policy thrusts of his government if elected.



At the same time, Atiku has accused Tinubu of encouraging his aides to attack Buhari due to his frustration over the inability to deploy bullion vans on election day in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

This is as the PDP has further accused the APC of fighting for the retention of old naira notes for the sole purpose of using it to buy votes during the elections.

Similarly, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has told his supporters to accept money from moneybags in other parties attempting to buy their votes but vote for him.



Conversely, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has said the US had no preferred presidential candidate ahead of the presidential elections slated for February 25, but only interested in a credible, free and fair exercise.

Meanwhile, Buhari has congratulated Comrade Joe Ajaero on his emergence as the new President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).



However, at the Sokoto rally, Tinubu, who spoke earlier said, if given the opportunity to govern the country, he would tackle the problem of kidnapping, out of school children in the state, boost agricultural production, and create good markets for their farm produce.

A former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magartakada Wamakko, affirmed that Sokoto remained an APC state, stressing that the party would have a resounding victory at the elections.

He further disclosed that the APC in the state would reclaim its stolen mandate, saying more than 70 per cent of Sokoto people were members of the APC.

Chairman of Progressive Governor’s forum and Governor of Kebbi, Senator Atiku Bagudu, said, all APC governors were working assiduously for the party’s victory in their various states, adding that they had formed a united front and closed rank to ensure that the party coasts home to victory at all levels in their states.



The highlights of the event was the presentation of the decampees from PDP to APC by Wamakko to the national chairman, Adamu as well as the presentation of the APC flag to Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the party’s governorship standard bearer.

The decampees included former commissioner of security and career studies, Col Garba Moyi Rtd; former commissioner for science and technology, Hajia Kulu Haruna, and Alhaji Umaru Kwabo with 127 special advisers.

Receiving the decampees, Adamu said PDP in the state was dead and buried.

Tinubu was later scheduled to meet with Ulamas, religious leaders and business communities before proceeding to Kebbi State in continuation of his campaign.

Before then, Tinubu had taken a message to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, saying, “We have come here to ask for your support and blessings; we want to win the coming elections.”

Tinubu, the first to speak and the first to bait the Sultan, said to leader of the Sokoto Caliphate: “I have come to be presented to you as Candidate. The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari is here in person to do that. I want to win the election. Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”



Echoing the same line, Buhari, according to a release by Garba Shehu, said, “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.”

He went on to narrate the qualities of the candidates, including their common belief and commitment to the unity and progress of every section of the country, saying he had associated with Tinubu for more than 20 years and did not have any reservations in supporting him as the candidate of the APC.

In his response, the Sultan declared that being an apolitical father of all and custodian of culture, he would continue to receive everyone that sought the blessing of the throne, telling Buhari that many had come before him for the same purpose while many more would still come.

“We will continue to pray for our nation. We cannot be tired of praying and will continue to advocate for peaceful and free elections in our fatherland,” the Sultan further said.

Atiku: Vote PDP For Security, Economic Development

Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, listed revitalisation of agricultural sector, opening of borders, security of lives and property, economic development, as his major policy thrusts if voted as President of Nigeria, come February 25.

He spoke in Kano at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, during the party’s presidential campaign rally attended by a crowd of party supporters.

“Do you want the return of peace? Do you want agricultural prosperity? Do you want the opening of borders? Do you want economic development? Then, vote PDP, I promise you that these policies will be implemented,” Atiku said in his brief remarks.

National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, described the ruling APC as a “contraption”, saying, “They have no policy. They only came to take power for their selfish interest.”



Ayu expressed optimism that Atiku would win the presidential election, insisting that, “in the next few weeks, our President (Atiku) will be elected. We will rally round him and come up with good policies that will stop the suffering of Nigerians.

“Since they came to power eight years ago, there is no money. There is no fuel. They are killing people in our villages. Buhari is not responsible. No cabal in the Villa is responsible. APC is responsible. They came and changed our good policies. Vote them out. APC is a party of suffering.”

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, described Kano as, “the melting of Nigeria’s politics”, adding that the crowd that turned out for the rally was “impressive” adding that, “Kano will elect Atiku. Don’t be deceived. This contest is between Atiku and others.



Akwa Ibom state Governor and chairman of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Udom Emmanuel, said PDP as a party was impressed by the crowd that graced the rally, describing the gathering as an endorsement of Atiku’s presidential bid by Kano people.

The leader of PDP in Kano, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, in his short remarks, urged Kano people to vote Atiku and other PDP candidates, saying, “We don’t have to tell you what we are going to do for you. We did it before, and we are going to do it again.”

Atiku’s entourage also paid homage to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, after which he commissioned an Islamic Secondary school, built by Senator Shekarau, as part of his constituency projects.

Atiku: Tinubu Encouraging Aides to Attack Buhari’s Govt

Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has accused his APC rival, Bola Tinubu of encouraging his aides to attack President Muhammadu Buhari due to his frustration over his inability to deploy bullion vans on election day in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, also said it was tragic that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, continued to defend Tinubu, despite his attacks against the government and policies of President Buhari.

He wondered how Keyamo would continue to support Tinubu, who was demarketing the federal government.

“In furtherance of his desperation to buy votes on the day of election, Tinubu has encouraged his aides to attack President Muhammadu Buhari and key members of his government.



“They started by constantly attacking Godwin Emefiele to organising a smear campaign against Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who had refused to attend any of their insipid rallies. They called him an ice cream man,” he said.

Atiku added that they also went on television to accuse Buhari’s Secretary, Tunde Sabiu, of controlling the President, “inferring that the President is a toddler who needs to be held by the hand. This is indeed laughable.

“Festus Keyamo is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. Even his senior Minister, Chris Ngige, has distanced himself from Tinubu’s campaign and said he will not support anyone. This is honourable given the fact that Tinubu is a failed project.



“But Keyamo continues as Spokesman for the campaign despite the fact that the likes of Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga continue to attack President Buhari. If Onanuga says Malami is a public enemy, how does Keyamo sit with Malami during Federal Executive Council meetings? If Tinubu says Buhari’s government is a failure, doesn’t that also mean that Keyamo is part of the failed government?”

In a related development, the PDP has accused the ruling APC of fighting for the retention of old naira notes for the purpose of using it to buy votes in the forthcoming general election.

It said the APC was hiding under the guise of fighting for the suffering masses to perfect its illicit plans of spending its stashed old notes on vote buying.

Spokesman of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who stated this at a news conference in Asaba, added that the PDP, having engaged Nigerians on how it intends to recover and rebuild the country from the ruins of the APC-led government was very much prepared for the elections and warned against moves that could lead to postponement of the polls.



He accused the APC of plotting to derail the electioneering process by instituting frivolous court injunction and warned that the PDP was very ready for the polls to hold as scheduled.

According to Aniagwu, we are depending on the interface we have had with Nigerians and we are depending on the fact that Nigerians know that Atiku-Okowa have what it takes to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“Why is the APC going to court to seek extension of the old notes rather than ask the court to compel the CBN to release more new notes to the populace?

“The PDP as a political party would want the elections to hold as scheduled. We are impressing it upon the federal government and the Central Bank to make sure that funds are available to the people in line with the limits they have set.

“This is important so that when you go to the ATM or the banking hall, you should be able to access the little or the much you desire in line with that benchmark.”



Collect Their Money Vote Me, Obi Tells Supporters in Abuja

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has told his supporters to accept money from other parties attempting to buy their votes but vote for him.

The former governor of Anambra State, stated this in Abuja at a campaign rally organised by his supporters at the old parade ground.

“I and Datti have said, hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. We will change this country. We will stop all this stealing. None of us has stolen money from government. Our record is clear. They told you I am stingy because they have stolen all the money. They want to buy your votes. If they give you money, take it. It is your money. Vote for us,” he said.



Obi, who also vowed to tackle the challenges of insecurity and make Nigeria a country that every citizen would be proud of said, “Everything that is wrong is what they have been producing in the last twenty years. What Datti and I are offering you is simple. We are offering you security of lives and property. We will fight insecurity.

“The thieves and criminals are no more formidable, except that there is no leadership. We will ensure that we unite Nigeria. We will ensure that no Nigerian after five years, will ever say that, ‘I am from the east, north or south’ but that ‘I am a Nigerian.’ You will be proud of your country because your country will move from consumption to production.



“Today, we have 35 per cent unemployment. To show you how bad things are in your country, in 2012, the number of Nigerians that were in absolute poverty was 55 million. Today, it is 95 million. Unemployment was 15 per cent, today it is 35 per cent. Everything goes down.

“We have high level of youth unemployment. We will employ our youths. We will make them productive. We have vast land in the north, where our youths will be engaged and they will be productive. Nigeria will feed itself. Nigeria will be a great nation again. We don’t want excuses again. That is what Datti and I are offering you.

“We want people who are competent, who have capacity and who have compassion, so that they will know when people are suffering. We cannot continue the way we are. It is impossible.”

Our Concern in Nigeria’s Election is Free, Fair Polls, US Posits

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has said the US has no preferred presidential candidate ahead of the presidential elections slated for February 25, but keen about a credible, free and fair election.

Phee said the US government or its Western ally had no power to change Nigeria, but only to ensure that the elections were credible, free and fair.

She spoke yesterday during a programme organised by the US Consulate General tagged ‘Youth Involvement in the Democratic Process’ held at the American Corner, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos.



The US official also urged young Nigerians to take the bull by the horns and fix their country by having one voice and trooping out to the polls with their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to elect the right leaders.

Speaking as a panelist about the much-anticipated 2023 general election, Phee said, “We are not backing any individual. The US doesn’t have preferred candidate. We are backing Nigerian democracy. Nigeria is important. So, the US is to help and make elections peaceful and have results respected.”

Phee told Nigerian youths, “You guys are the future of Nigeria. Young population can change this country. You don’t need American help to engage yourself.”