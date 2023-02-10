  • Friday, 10th February, 2023

Buhari Presides Over National Council of State Meeting

Breaking | 46 mins ago

.Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan in attendance

.Obasanjo joining virtually 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now presiding over the National Council of States (NCS) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is being  attended by former Heads of State Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The hybrid meeting has former President Olusegun Obasanjo joining virtually 

About 14 governors are also attending the meeting both physically and virtually with some represented by their deputy governors.

Others in attendance include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, two fomer Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, among others

The meeting, first in 2023 is coming on the heels of twin crisis facing the economy: fuel scarcity and a cash crunch sparked by the naira redesign policy of the CBN just as the nation heads into a general election in 15 days time.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, are also on ground to brief  the council. 

The council of state is an organ of the federal government saddled with the responsibility of advising the executive on policy making.

The council, which has the President as Chairman and Vice President as Deputy Chairman, has all former presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, all state governors and Attorney-General of the Federation, as members.

