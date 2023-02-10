Alleged NYSC Certificate Forgery: Enugu PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah, Petitions IG

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, yesterday petitioned the Inspector-General (IG)of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over allegations that he did not participate in the national youth service programme in 2002.

The petition, written on his behalf by Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), said a document in circulation that purportedly emanated from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) alleged that Mbah’s certificate was not authentic.

He said the guber candidate completed his youth service programme in Lagos State in 2002 where he was issued his discharge certificate.

The PDP standard bearer stated that the said letter from NYSC was a product of mischief makers desirous of breaching the peace.

He therefore, called on the IG to investigate the allegations and bring the culprits to book.

“We have been briefed and our services retained by Mr Peter Mbah, whom we shall hereinafter refer to as our client and on whose instruction we write.

“Please accord this correspondence the extreme and urgent attention it deserves in order to avert a breach of the peace in Enugu State and beyond”, it said.

“Our client is the govemorship candidate of the PDP for Enugu State for the gubenatorial election scheduled to hold on March 11, 2023. Our client participated in the screening and party primaries of the PDP wherein he emerged as the winner of the said primaries. Copies of our client’s academic documents including his NYSC certificate were thereafter submitted to his political party.

“Copies of our client’s academic document and his NYSC certificate were later submitted to the political party”, it said.

The petition to IG further stated that “on the February 6, 2023, our client received an information that a document was in circulation purporting that our client’s NYSC certificate is not authentic and that same did not originate from NYSC.

Our client finds this information false and disturbing for the reason that upon graduation from the university, our client on January 7, 2002, mobilised and posted to Lagos State where he participated and completed his NYSC programme.

“Our client was duly issued his NYSC certificate on completion of the mandatory service. The said letter purporting to discredit our client’s NYSC certificate is indeed orchestrated by mischief makers desirous of breaching the peace.

We have attached the latter dated February 1, 2023, which is purported to have emanated from the NYSC and signed by one Ibrahim A Muhammad, alleging that our client’s document did not emanate from NYSC.

“By this correspondence, we request that our client’s complaints be thoroughly investigated and persons found culpable be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

“We are available to provide further information should there be need for it”, it said.