  • Thursday, 9th February, 2023

Soto Gallery Showcases Works From Three Collectors

Nigeria | 11 hours ago

Soto Gallery is set to present an exhibition of rare works by now established contemporary artists from the collections of three longtime collectors. The exhibition, scheduled to run from February 9th to 22nd will be held at Soto Gallery, Ikoyi Lagos.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on the collectors’ varied approaches to collecting and the state of art collecting today from an African perspective with the theme “The Art of Collecting.”

In 2019, Sotheby’s fourth dedicated auction of Modern and contemporary African art brought in sales of $3.7 million, exceeding its pre-sale estimate. In an exciting turnout, the auction was dominated by African collectors, who accounted for 70% of the total sales in the category.

“Increasingly, we’re not only seeing the growth of an enthusiastic collector base on the continent, we’re also seeing that base exert incredible influence on the global market for contemporary African art,” the gallery states.

Hence, Soto reiterates the need to improve the public understanding of the wider factors that shape African art practice.

“Thus, in addition to our exhibitions program, we’ll be introducing a series of discussions ‘Art of Collecting’, which we hope will lend fresh insight into the creation and management of private collections and encourage collection practices among new audiences.”

