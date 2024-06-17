Tinubu Depart for South Africa Tuesday to Attend President Ramaphosa’s Inauguration for Second Term
Deji Elumoye in Abuja
President Bola Tinubu will Tuesday depart Lagos for Pretoria, to attend the inauguration of his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.
According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale,
the inauguration of President Ramaphosa followed his re-election as President for a second term.
President Tinubu will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.