In Kogi, Tinubu Promises to Revive Ajaokuta, Dredge River-Niger





•Says those who wanted to exploit naira swap hardship shamed

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressivess Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said if elected into office, he would ensure revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State, in addition to other critical projects.

Speaking at the APC campaign rally in Lokoja, Kogi State, yesterday, Tinubu said his government would prioritise development of mineral resources in the North Central state, in addition to dredging the River Niger, which will allow ship to berth in inland ports.

“Hope is here. Ajaokuta resuscitation will be done. Dredging of Niger River will be done. Agriculture will be the source of our prosperity. North Central has the potential for great mineral industrialisation, we will work on that, ” he said.

Tinubu also felicitated with the people of Kogi State and other Nigerians over the Supreme Court judgment on the currency swap impasse, saying those who wanted to take advantage of the situation have failed.

The presidential candidate said members of the opposition were counting on the unintended suffering caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policy to play to their advantage.

The Supreme Court had in a unanimous judgment yesterday, halted the February 10 deadline for the validity of the old higher denomination naira notes, pending hearing on the substantive suit filed by Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara State governments.

The case was adjourned to February 15.

Tinubu lauded the mammoth crowd for turning up for the event in spite of the challenges,and asked them to repeat the same on the day of election, insisting that, the opposition wanted to take advantage of the people’s hardship.

“They even rejoiced when you cannot sell your products. You will never see hardship in your lives. You will see prosperity, you will see progress. This your determination, I want you to multiply it.

“On the 25th of February, there will be vote for president, for senators and House of Representatives members, it is in your hands now. But we have come to remind you, whether by Keke NAPEP, or by bicycle or even with your legs, you should go here in the morning. Cast your vote, be vigilant. Do your part, play your own role,

“I guarantee you I know how to do it. I am smarter than their candidate. I am the front runner, the best candidate. I know the road. I am a man who knows how to develop wealth, a man who keeps promises,” the APC candidate said to a thunderous amen from the crowd.

In his remarks, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello recalled that the state had a good showing for the APC during the 2019 poll, and that the performance would be surpassed this time around.