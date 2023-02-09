Court Remands Apprentice who Killed Master  in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Chief Magistrate Court in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday remanded a 20-year-old apprentice, Josiah Godwin, at the Olokuta Correctional Centre for allegedly killing his master, Savior Joseph, and dumping his corpse in a well at Imafon community in Akure South Local Government Area of the state. The police prosecutor, Inspector Folasade Adeyemi, told the court that the suspect was charged on two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

According to Adeyemi, the offences contravene Sections 269 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

The prosecutor also prayed the court to remand the defendant at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the issuance of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, counsel to the defendant, Friday Adeoye, did not object to the remand application issued by the prosecutor.

Ruling on the remand application, the Presiding Magistrate, Idowu Mayowa, granted the application and adjourned the case till March 17, 2023, for legal advice.

It was reported that the suspect allegedly killed his master after the deceased, who specialised in fixing POP asbestos, smashed the phone of the apprentice on the floor over unsettled dispute.

While narrating the incident to journalists, the elder brother of the deceased, Odey Julius Ogbaji, said the 27-year-old deceased body was found four days later in a well at the site where the deceased and the apprentice went to work at Imafon community.