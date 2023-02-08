Wike Re-approves Mega Stadium for Atiku’s Campaign in Rivers





•Says Fubara remains PDP guber candidate

•Describes his party leaders as armed robbers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reapproved Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign to hold its rally on February 11, this year.

Wike, who claimed that the re-approval was followed by calls and pleads by some Nigerians, who advised him to reconsider his position on the facility, however, maintained that Mr. Siminialayi Fubara remained the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state.

Speaking yesterday at the Rivers State PDP campaign flag-off rally for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state, Wike described the party leadership as armed robbers, from whom he and others would not run, because they built the PDP house.

“This morning after appeal from people, who talked to me, I have given them back Adokiye Amiesimaka. Go and campaign. Let it not be that because they didn’t campaign that is why they didn’t win in Rivers State.”

Also, reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which dismissed appeal by a governorship aspirant of the party in the state, Hon. Farah Dagogo, Wike maintained that there was no disputation over the candidature of Fubara as the PDP gubernatorial candidate for Rivers State.

Wike said he had to make the explanation because of the apprehension that some party members had expressed sequel to rumours that there was a plot to replace Fubara as gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

He mocked those he referred to as plotters against the interest of the state, saying he was always ahead of them and urged them to also return home to implement their plot.

“Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by Farah. I can tell you there is nothing we do not know about what they want to plot from the up. If you plot finish, come down and implement it,” he said.

The Rivers State governor also queried claims by the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, that they were reaching out to the G-5 governors. According to him, Ayu lied when he also claimed that one of the G-5 governors visited him at his residence.

Insisted that neither he nor any G-5 governors went to Ayu’s residence, the Rivers governor stated that they were who they were and that it was not the first time such insinuation had been made, but the G-5 governors would win the battle in PDP at the end of the day.

“Nobody can blackmail us. We’ll never go and meet anybody. We are who we are. This is not the first time we have battled. This battle we will win at the end of the day.

“We have gone to court against them. We are not running away from them. All our candidates went to court, our party went to court, I went to court too. We’ll stay here and we’ll battle it. We are not going to run away from anybody.

“Are we going to run away from armed robbers? It’s not possible. You can’t chase us away from the house we built. Rather, we’ll chase you out because you are used to running away,” he said.