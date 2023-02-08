Ngige Charges NLC on Implementation of ECA ACT 2010

Ugo Aliogo

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to expedite action towards the implementation of the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) 2010 by State Governments.

He noted that the non-implementation of the act has resulted in many workers not being covered by the ECA Act for injuries and even deaths sustained in the place or course of employment.

Ngige, who disclosed this yesterday at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria, said the NLC should remedy this situation as the welfare of workers is one of the cardinal functions of Trade Unions including the Confederations.

He also stated that in this regard, it should be noted that the PENCOM Act 2014 makes it mandatory for all employers to give Insurance Cover for workers employed by them.

The minister appealed to the incoming leaders of the NLC to address the issue of reportage which he said has been a bane on sincerely conducted social dialogue and negotiations as the majority of the workers’ population are left with no information, under-information and most often misinformation.

Ngige enjoined the Confederation of Trade Unions’ leaderships to always be bold to inform the affiliates of the true state of Labour Laws even when it is not in their favour, adding that it would help in avoiding mistakes and mis-steps.

He urged the NLC to conform to the labour laws especially the laws contained in the trade disputes Act on trade disputes, stating that this supports his policy that all newly elected trade union officials must attend relevant courses at the Michael Imuodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) to equipped them with requisite knowledge and turn them into seasoned Industrial Relations experts.

According to him, “It is acknowledged both nationally and internationally that government would not interfere in trade union matters and likewise, Trade Unions are not to interfere in labour administration unless as provided by the laws and principles of tripartism. Trade unions are not mandated to dictate to the government on appointment of public officials such as permanent secretaries, director generals, and director. as such appointments are within the purview of government functionalities. How will a trade union fare if the Government starts dictating on who and how they elect their executives.

“The NLC leadership took Nigeria workers whom they are representing to the Governing Body of the ILO and the outgoing President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba attained the height of his trade union career and became the President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) – the Nigerian workers were really represented adequately.

“This executive has excelled in the area of investments both in human capital development and physical structures such as in real estate. In that regard I congratulate once more the outgoing executive on the construction and launching of the Hassan Summonu Court, a beautiful edifice launched yesterday here in Abuja. This is called legacy. It will continue to yield revenue for the NLC and speak for the executive long after they had ceased to hold office.

“I also laud the outgoing Executives on the two Annual Harmattan Schools put in place for the advancement of knowledge for the NLC staff.”